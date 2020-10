Former Mexican Defense Chief Arrested at US Airport

Former Mexican Defense Secretary Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos was arrested Thursday night on drug and money laundering charges at Los Angeles International Airport.



Cienfuegos, who led Mexico’s armed forces under then-President Enrique Peña Nieto, was detained at the U.S airport with members of his family, who were released.



The former Mexican military leader was reportedly detained on a warrant from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.



Mexico’s foreign minister confirmed the arrest in a tweet late Thursday.

He sido informado por el Embajador Christopher Landau de los Estados Unidos que el ex Secretario de la Defensa Nacional, Gral. Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda, ha sido detenido en el Aeropuerto de Los Angeles, California. — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) October 16, 2020

The DEA has not spoken publicly about the circumstances surrounding Cienfuegos' arrest.