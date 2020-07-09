The Americas

Fugitive Mexico Ex-Governor Arrested in US on Corruption Charges

By VOA News
July 09, 2020 03:09 AM
The ex-governor of the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, Cesar Duarte, who was sought for more than two years on corruption charges, is under arrest in the United States.

Mexico's state prosecutor's office announced Duarte was taken into custody by U.S Marshals in Miami on Wednesday, and preparations are being made for his extradition.

Duarte, who governed the northern border state from 2010 to 2016, is accused of misappropriating at least $52 million in public money.

The former state governor is expected in Miami federal court by Saturday for a hearing on the charges against him in Mexico.

Duarte is among a dozen former Mexican officials arrested on corruption charges, and the first taken into custody since President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office in 2018, following an anti-corruption campaign.

Duarte's arrest in the United States occurred as Lopez Obrador was making his first official visit to the U.S. 

