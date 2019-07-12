The Americas

Guacamole Blues: Avocados Costing More; Mexicans Eating Less

By Associated Press
July 12, 2019 08:06 PM
FILE - Avocados are seen at a packaging warehouse of La Joya de los Magueyes plantation in Tancitaro, in Michoacan state, Mexico, Jan. 28, 2017.

MEXICO CITY - Mexicans are dismayed by the continued increases in the price for avocados, a staple of the country’s cuisine.

The government says increased demand in the United States and a slight drop in production are to blame.

The price in the United States hit $2.23 per pound this week. The most expensive stores in Mexico price them about the same, though the average price is just less than $2.

Some Mexicans say they have cut back on buying avocados because of the high prices.

But it’s also led to outrage, as recipes have begun appearing in Mexico for making so-called guacamole without avocados.
 

