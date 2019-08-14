The Americas

Guaido Warns Venezuela's Maduro Over Moves to Advance Legislative Elections

By Agence France-Presse
August 14, 2019 12:03 AM
Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed acting president Juan Guaido speaks with journalists after taking part in a session at the National Assembly in Caracas, Aug. 13, 2019.
Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed acting president Juan Guaido speaks with journalists after taking part in a session at the National Assembly in Caracas, Aug. 13, 2019.

CARACAS - Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido warned President Nicolas Maduro on Tuesday that any attempts to bring forward parliamentary elections would end in "disaster" for the government.

Elections to renew the National Assembly, the only branch of government under opposition control, are set for December 2020.

But the Constituent Assembly, a rival body created by the Maduro regime and given extraordinary powers superseding the National Assembly, has hinted at the possibility of ordering early elections.

Such a maneuver could threaten the opposition's hold on the National Assembly and with it Guaido's claim as head of the legislature to be the country's legitimate president.

But Guaido insisted it would backfire, further isolating Maduro, who has so far withstood opposition challenges to his presidency with the support of the military.

"What would happen if the regime dared to — and it could — bring forward an irregular convocation for elections without any conditions?" said Guaido.

"They will drown in contradictions, in isolation — they will drown in disaster."

Constituent Assembly president Diosdado Cabello, the most powerful regime figure after Maduro, admitted on Monday the move was a "counter-attack" after the United States increased its sanctions on the government.

Venezuela has been locked in a political crisis since the legislature branded Maduro a "usurper" in January over his controversial re-election last year in a poll widely denounced as rigged.

As the head of the National Assembly, Guaido demanded Maduro step down and declared himself acting president in a move recognized by more than 50 countries.

The government and the opposition have engaged in Norwegian-mediated talks but those negotiations appear blocked over the opposition's demand that Maduro step down so new elections can be held.

In the meantime, the regime has stepped up pressure on opposition legislators by stripping 25 of them of their parliamentary immunity over their alleged support for a failed April uprising instigated by Guaido.

The European Union's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini's spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic said these moves were "another direct attack on the only democratically elected body in Venezuela."

U.S. President Donald Trump's National Security Advisor John Bolton urged the "international community to hold the tyrant Maduro accountable."

Related Stories

Members of Venezuela's National Constituent Assembly (ANC) attend a session in Caracas, Venezuela, Aug. 12, 2019.
The Americas
Venezuela Pro-Maduro Legislature to Assess Early Congress Elections
Move would create an opportunity for the government to reclaim control of the opposition-dominated congress
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
August 12, 2019
A demonstrator holds a sign with a message that reads in Spanish: "Trump unblock Venezuela" as members of the Bolivarian militia attend a protest against U.S. sanctions on Venezuela, in Caracas, Venezuela, Aug. 7, 2019.
The Americas
UN Human Rights Chief 'Deeply Worried' New US Sanctions Will Hurt Venezuelans
Michelle Bachelet calls sanctions too broad, and says they could deny right to food and health
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
August 08, 2019
U.S. National security adviser John Bolton, attends a conference of more than 50 nations that largely support Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido in Lima, Peru, Aug. 6, 2019.
The Americas
Bolton: New Sanctions Allow US to Target Supporters of Venezuelan Government
US national security advisor says US is 'sending a signal to third parties that want to do business with the Maduro regime: proceed with extreme caution'
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
August 06, 2019
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, gestures as he speaks during a session of Venezuela's National Assembly at a public square in Caracas, Venezuela, July 23, 2019..
The Americas
Venezuela Rejoins Regional Defense Treaty But Guaido Warns It's No 'Magic' Solution
Opposition hardliners had been pressuring Juan Guaido to join the Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance, signed in Rio de Janeiro in 1947, as a precursor to requesting a foreign military intervention to oust President Nicolas Maduro
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
July 23, 2019
