Guyana Election Commission's Awaits Report Confirming Election Winner

The seven-member Guyana Elections Commission could get a report from Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield Friday that could move the South American country closer to confirming the results of March presidential and regional elections.

The meeting, initially planned for Thursday, was canceled because of a lack of quorum.

The commission is to announce the results after its chair, former justice Claudette Singh, receives a report from Lowenfield.

A senior official of the main opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic Thursday dismissed an injunction sought by a citizen to prevent the commission from declaring the results.

The party claimed victory in the election based on the national recount that ended last week.

Preliminary results showed that opposition presidential candidate Irfaan Ali won the recount of votes in March's presidential election after charges the count had been manipulated.

The party also secured a two-seat advantage in the 65-seat National Assembly over President David Granger's APNU+AFC party.

Granger initially claimed victory, even after U.S. and EU observers said the count was flawed.