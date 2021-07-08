The Americas

Haiti Hunts for More Suspects in Killing of President

By Ken Bredemeier
Updated July 08, 2021 01:02 PM
Members of the Dominican Republic's National Army guard the bridge between the Dominican Republic and Haiti, in Dajabon, Dominican Republic July 7, 2021.
Members of the Dominican Republic's National Army guard the bridge between the Dominican Republic and Haiti, in Dajabon, Dominican Republic July 7, 2021.

Haiti was engulfed in chaos Thursday, a day after President Jovenel Moise was assassinated, with authorities vowing to hunt down more alleged mercenaries responsible for shooting him to death in the bedroom of his home.
 
Police said late Wednesday they had killed four assassination suspects in a gun battle in the capital of Port-au-Prince, arrested two others, and freed three officers who had been held hostage. At least two other suspects were arrested Thursday, according to police.

Journalists stand next to a yellow police cordon near the residence of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise after he was shot dead by unidentified attackers, in Port-au-Prince
4 Suspects in Moise Assassination Die in Shootout
Haiti’s National Police chief says two other ‘mercenaries’ were arrested in standoff, three policemen held hostage rescued

 "The pursuit of the mercenaries continues," said Léon Charles, director of Haiti's National Police. "Their fate is fixed: They will fall in the fighting or will be arrested."

Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph placed the country under a “state of siege” – effectively martial law.

“This death will not go unpunished,” Joseph told the impoverished nation of 11 million people in an address Wednesday

FILE PHOTO: Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during a news conference to provide information about the measures concerning coronavirus, at the National Palace in Port-au-Prince
World Leaders React to Killing of Haiti’s Moïse 
President was killed Wednesday 

But officials did not provide any details about those killed in the gun battle or the detained suspects, nor what led police to them. They said only that the attack was carried out by "a highly trained and heavily armed group," with the assailants speaking Spanish or English.
 
The motivation for the assassination remained unclear, but Haiti has long endured poverty and political turmoil.
 
Carl Henry Destin, a Haitian judge, told the Nouvelliste newspaper that the attackers had posed as agents of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, but both U.S. and Haitian officials said the gunmen had no links to the agency.  

Security forces investigate the perimeters of the residence of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti,…
Haiti: What We Know 
Latest developments following the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse 

Destin told the newspaper the attackers tied up a maid and another household staff worker as they headed to the president’s bedroom, where they shot Moise at least 12 times.
 
“The offices and the president’s bedroom were ransacked,” Destin said. “We found him lying on his back, blue pants, white shirt stained with blood, mouth open, left eye blown out.”
 
Moise’s wife, Martine Moïse, was injured in the attack and was airlifted more 1,100 kilometers to a trauma center in Miami, Florida, in the United States. Joseph said she was “out of danger” and in stable condition.
 
While Joseph claimed leadership of Haiti on the Caribbean Island of Hispaniola it shares with the Dominican Republic, his tenure may be short-lived.
 

Haiti's constitution says Moise should be replaced by the president of the country’s Supreme Court, but the chief justice died recently from COVID-19. In addition, a day before his assassination, Moise had named Ariel Henry, a Haitian politician and neurosurgeon, to replace Joseph as prime minister. 

In a brief interview with the Associated Press, Henry claimed he is the prime minister, but he acknowledged it was an unusual situation.
 
The United Nations Security Council called an emergency meeting for Thursday afternoon to discuss Haiti’s crisis. In a statement, its members called for “all parties to remain calm, exercise restraint” and avoid “any act that could contribute to further instability.”
 
U.S. President Joe Biden said he was “shocked and saddened” by the assassination.
 
“We condemn this heinous act,” Biden said in a statement. “I am sending my sincere wishes for First Lady Moise’s recovery.”
 
This report includes information from the Associated Press and Reuters.
 

Related Stories

A police truck takes two detainees to the police station of Petion Ville in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, July 8, 2021…
The Americas
Key Events in Haiti Before Killing of Haitian President Moise
Assassination occurred amid political and other crises in the Caribbean country
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 07/08/2021 - 12:39 PM
Security forces investigate the perimeters of the residence of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti,…
The Americas
Haiti: What We Know 
Latest developments following the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 07/08/2021 - 09:06 AM
FILE PHOTO: Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during a news conference to provide information about the measures concerning coronavirus, at the National Palace in Port-au-Prince
The Americas
World Leaders React to Killing of Haiti’s Moïse 
President was killed Wednesday 
Ken Bredemeier
By
Ken Bredemeier

Child Marriage

Latest News

The Americas

Haiti Hunts for More Suspects in Killing of President

Members of the Dominican Republic's National Army guard the bridge between the Dominican Republic and Haiti, in Dajabon, Dominican Republic July 7, 2021.
The Americas

Key Events in Haiti Before Killing of Haitian President Moise

A police truck takes two detainees to the police station of Petion Ville in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, July 8, 2021…
The Americas

Haiti: What We Know 

Security forces investigate the perimeters of the residence of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti,…
The Americas

World Leaders React to Killing of Haiti’s Moïse 

FILE PHOTO: Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during a news conference to provide information about the measures concerning coronavirus, at the National Palace in Port-au-Prince

Haitians Appeal for Help to Find ‘Trained Killers’ Who Assassinated President Moise

Haitians Appeal for Help to Find ‘Trained Killers’ Who Assassinated President Moise