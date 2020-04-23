The Americas

Haiti Launches Criminal Investigation into Children’s Home Fire That Killed 15

By VOA News
April 23, 2020 04:24 AM
People stand outside the Orphanage of the Church of Bible Understanding where a fire broke out the previous night
FILE - People stand outside the Orphanage of the Church of Bible Understanding outside Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Feb. 14, 2020. A fire broke out at the children's home the previous night.

Haitian authorities are conducting a criminal investigation into a February fire at an orphanage operated by a U.S.-based church near Port-au-Prince, where 13 children and two adults died.

Authorities suspect the fire was started by candles used during frequent power failures.

The Associated Press reported that at one point the Haitian orphanages run by the Church of Bible Understanding, were stripped of accreditation by Haitian officials over compliance with safety and health criteria and three years ago both of the church's  homes in Haiti failed inspections but stayed open.

The AP said an attorney for the church said the church, the orphanage operators and the Haitian government should all bear some responsibility.

The operational problems and reported poor condition of the homes is glaring because of the revenue wealth and property assets of the church. 

