The Americas

Haiti Mourns 5 People Killed During Ongoing Protests

By Associated Press
November 19, 2019 06:50 PM
Relatives attend a funeral for people who were killed in the past weeks' protest, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Nov. 19, 2019.
Relatives attend a funeral for people who were killed in the past weeks' protest, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Nov. 19, 2019.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI - Wails filled a church in Haiti's capital on Tuesday during funeral services for five people killed in anti-government protests that began more than two months ago.

Among those killed was 15-year-old Jasmine Pierre, whose father told The Associated Press that she was hit inside their home by a stray bullet when police began firing at protesters.

"This really hurts," said her father, Macene Pierre. "I lost my little girl. I don't know what I'm going to do."

Hundreds of people attended the funerals for Pierre and four men, three of whom were allegedly shot by police while participating in the protests.

The fourth victim, 25-year-old Bernard Vaudreuil, was working as a moto taxi driver when he was shot, said cousin Marie-Ange Laroche.

"He was not involved in the turmoil," she said. "He was just trying to survive."

More than 40 people have been killed and dozens injured in more than two months of demonstrations organized by opposition leaders demanding the resignation of President Jovenel Moise amid anger over corruption, ballooning inflation and a scarcity of basic goods.

Police officers and protesters take cover behind a police truck as shots ring out during a protest to demand the resignation of Haiti's president Jovenel Moise on the 216th anniversary of the Battle of Vertieres in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Nov. 18, 2019.
Police officers and protesters take cover behind a police truck as shots ring out during a protest to demand the resignation of Haiti's president Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Nov. 18, 2019.

The protests have shuttered many businesses and schools across the country as Moise continues to urge dialogue after stating he won't resign.

The mourners joined a small group of protesters after church services as some of them jogged down the street with one casket while tires burned around them. Among the mourners was Guerline Jeremie, a mother of two whose husband, Desir Jean Belleville, 34, was killed last week.

"We want justice for them," she said of those who died. "I don't know exactly what I'm going to do to feed these kids."

The United Nations has said that 3.7 million people in the country of nearly 11 million lack access to enough food amid the political turmoil, and that the number is expected to reach 4 million early next year.

 

 

Related Stories

Police officers and protesters take cover behind a police truck as shots ring out during a protest to demand the resignation of Haiti's president Jovenel Moise on the 216th anniversary of the Battle of Vertieres in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Nov. 18, 2019.
The Americas
At Least 4 Wounded by Gunshots During Protest in Haiti
Several hundred people were marching from the Delmas to Petionville neighborhoods when shots were fired from nearby
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 11/18/2019 - 21:38
Members of Haiti’s national police force protest to demand better work conditions, Nov 17, 2019, Port au Prince. (Photo: M. Vilme/VOA)
The Americas
Haiti Police Protest, Threaten Rebellion if Demands Are Not Met
For the second time in a month, they took to the streets in Port au Prince and Cape Haitian to demand better work conditions and a union to represent their rights
Default Author Profile
By Sandra Lemaire
Sun, 11/17/2019 - 21:23
A national police officer removes a barricade in the street during a protest to demand the resignation of President Moise
The Americas
Haiti Anti-Government Protests Lose Momentum
November 10 protest was significantly smaller than previous Sundays as members of opposition met to discuss transitional government
Default Author Profile
By Sandra Lemaire
Mon, 11/11/2019 - 14:39
Haiti's National Police guard remove makeshift barricades made of steel fences and tree branches protesters placed to block the National Palace entrance, Oct. 31, 2019. (Photo: Matiado Vilme / VOA)
The Americas
Haiti Police Fire on Protesters Blocking National Palace Entrance
Exasperated officers shot at protesters after they pelted them with rocks as they attempted to dismantle their makeshift barricades
Default Author Profile
By Sandra Lemaire
Fri, 11/01/2019 - 07:39
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Child Marriage