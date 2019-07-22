The Americas

Haiti Officials, Media Say PM Lapin Has Resigned

By Reuters
July 22, 2019 09:26 PM
Haiti's President Jovenel Moise stands with the newly-named interim Prime Minister Jean Michel Lapin, during the national anthem at the minister's presentation ceremony in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, March 21, 2019
Haiti's President Jovenel Moise stands with the newly-named interim Prime Minister Jean Michel Lapin, during the national anthem at the minister's presentation ceremony in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, March 21, 2019

PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI - Haitian Prime Minister Jean Michel Lapin resigned on Monday, according to a high-ranking government official who asked not to be named, presenting a shakeup at the highest levels of government in the Western Hemisphere's poorest nation.

President Jovenel Moïse also wrote in a post on Twitter that a new prime minister will be announced shortly, saying he had been in consultations with congressional leaders about the matter.

Haitian newspaper Le Nouvelliste first reported on Monday that Lapin had offered his resignation to Moïse.

"I have made a choice for Haiti," Lapin said in an interview with the newspaper.

Related Stories

Haiti's parliament, Palais Legislatif in Port-au-Prince, Haiti
The Americas
Haiti's Parliament Attempts to Re-establish Order After Chaos
Parliament reopens after rocky start as protesters question lawmakers’ relevance
Default Author Profile
By Sandra Lemaire
July 01, 2019
OAS Permanent Council Chair, US Ambassador Carlos Trujillo, Gonzalo Koncke, chief of staff for OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro, President Jovenel Moise and Foreign Minister Bocchit Edmond.
The Americas
OAS Delegation Visits Haiti Amid Demands for President's Ouster
Haiti requested meeting in hopes of facilitating national dialogue to resolve political impasse
Default Author Profile
By Sandra Lemaire
June 20, 2019
Thousands protest against corruption in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, June 16, 2019.
The Americas
Haiti's Anti-Corruption Protesters Refuse to Back Down on Demands
PetroChallengers insist President Jovenel Moise’s resignation is non-negotiable
Default Author Profile
By Sandra Lemaire
June 17, 2019
FILE - With the streetlight dark, Haitians watch the screening of a friendly soccer match between Chile and Haiti, at Jean-Jacques Dessalines square in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, June 6, 2019.
The Americas
24-Hour Power Not Close for Haiti, UN Official Says
Official says it will take several presidential terms to resolve the country's electricity woes
Default Author Profile
By Sandra Lemaire
July 11, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters