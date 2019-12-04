The Americas

In Haiti, Protests Wane, But Crisis Far From Over

By Reuters
December 04, 2019 09:41 PM
Students attend a class at the College Saint Pierre-Eglise Episcopale D'Haiti as schools and businesses tentatively reopen…
Students attend a class at the College Saint Pierre-Eglise Episcopale D'Haiti as schools and businesses tentatively reopen their doors as anti-government protests wane, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Dec. 3, 2019.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI - Anti-government protests in Haiti are waning, with schools and businesses trying to reopen in the face of political gridlock and heightened violence in the Western Hemisphere’s poorest country.

Demonstrations began in September against President Jovenel Moise over allegations of corruption and mismanagement, paralyzing the Caribbean island nation of 11 million. Protesters have barricaded roads and the electrical grid has broken down, plunging much of the island into darkness. Gangs have profited from the chaos to expand their territory.

Haitians have wearied of disruptions, and crowds at recent protests are down to the hundreds from tens of thousands at the height of the crisis. The political opposition insists that the government has lost control of the country.

Yet many question whether the opposition can dislodge the president. Washington has pledged Haiti more aid, and U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale is expected to arrive Friday.

Franz Merisier teaches a Spanish class at the College Saint Pierre-Eglise Episcopale D'Haiti as schools and businesses…
Franz Merisier teaches a Spanish class at the College Saint Pierre-Eglise Episcopale D'Haiti as schools and businesses tentatively reopen their doors after anti-government protests begin to wane, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Dec. 3, 2019.

Attempts at normalcy

Attempts to return to normalcy have been tentative and precarious. Hawkers are returning to sell wares on town sidewalks.

Schools are restarting some classes, mostly at reduced hours.

With the sound of gunfire still common, pupils have been urged not to wear uniforms that would aggravate protesters.

“We are afraid of reprisals,” said Rosette Romelus, director at a primary and secondary school in Port-au-Prince. “Parents are stressed as well as the pupils. … When parents heard shots this morning they left with their children.”

A nearby high school for girls reopened only for two classes studying for exams. The mood was tense, as shots were heard in the distance.

“We don’t want to increase the number of pupils yet because of the political situation,” said Mackenson Bonhomme, an administrative staff member. “We cannot guarantee the safety of the children.”

“We’re afraid of missing a year of school,” said Kerlange Augustin, 16, disappointed that her class was not returning.

Several school directors said they hoped all classes would restart in January. Almost all Haitian schools are private, and some parents say they lack money for fees because the crisis has prevented them from working.

Burning tires block a main road in Gonaïves, Haiti, June 14, 2019.
FILE - Burning tires block a main road in Gonaïves, Haiti, June 14, 2019.

Another march planned

So far, police have only been able to unblock highways temporarily. Barricades have been re-erected leaving provinces cut off.

Some opposition factions are calling for a demonstration Thursday in the northern town of Gonaives and a march Friday in the capital to the U.S. embassy to demand Washington stop propping up the government.

“I do not understand why the international community continues to back a head of state who cannot guarantee the stability of his country and who is rejected by his people,” top opposition leader Andre Michel told Reuters.

Moise, whose election came with fraud allegations and a voter turnout of just 21%, has vowed to serve until his mandate ends in 2021. Fuel shortages sparked this latest wave of protests, the worst by far since demonstrations began in mid-2018.

Frequent blackouts, surging inflation

Haitians are frustrated with frequent blackouts, while inflation has surged to around 20 percent, leaving foodstuffs and other goods out of reach for many.

The opposition rejected Moise’s offer of a unity government, and has blocked appointment of a prime minister, leaving Haiti unable to unlock needed funds from the International Monetary Fund and other sources.

Authorities have failed to organize new parliamentary elections. From January there will be no legislative body, meaning Moise will rule by executive decree. Many fear the government must limp along as the crisis worsens.

“Transition imposes itself,” opposition leader Michel said, “and if not today, then tomorrow.”

Related Stories

A lone student looks over papers as she waits for her teacher to arrive at the Lycée school, which reopened about a week earlier than other schools in Petion-Ville, Haiti, Nov. 28, 2019.
The Americas
Haitian Schools Reopen After Months of Unrest
Protected by police patrols, thousands of Haitian children have begun to return to school after classes halted during violent protests
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 12/02/2019 - 23:06
Relatives attend a funeral for people who were killed in the past weeks' protest, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Nov. 19, 2019.
The Americas
Haiti Mourns 5 People Killed During Ongoing Protests
More than 40 people have been killed and dozens injured in more than two months of demonstrations organized by opposition leaders demanding the resignation of President Jovenel Moise
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 11/19/2019 - 18:50
Predica Jean, coordinator for LIFAR a Haitian coalition of women’s rights groups. (VOA Creole Matiado Vilme)
The Americas
Haitian Women’s Rights Groups Demand Justice for Raped Female Prisoners
A dozen female prisoners were raped during an attempted jail break in the northern city of Gonaives last week
Default Author Profile
By Sandra Lemaire
Sun, 11/17/2019 - 23:57
Members of Haiti’s national police force protest to demand better work conditions, Nov 17, 2019, Port au Prince. (Photo: M. Vilme/VOA)
The Americas
Haiti Police Protest, Threaten Rebellion if Demands Are Not Met
For the second time in a month, they took to the streets in Port au Prince and Cape Haitian to demand better work conditions and a union to represent their rights
Default Author Profile
By Sandra Lemaire
Sun, 11/17/2019 - 21:23
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Child Marriage