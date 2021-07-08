The Americas

Haiti: What We Know 

By VOA News
July 08, 2021 09:06 AM
Security forces investigate the perimeters of the residence of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti,…
Security forces investigate the perimeters of the residence of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, July 7, 2021. Gunmen assassinated Moise and wounded his wife in their home early Wednesday.

Officials in Haiti say four people suspected in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse were killed in a shootout with police.  Two others, described as “mercenaries,” were arrested during the shootout.

The Wednesday assassination of Moïse during an attack on his private home in a Port-au-Prince suburb prompted interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph to take charge of the country and declare a state of siege. 

First lady Martine Moïse, who was also shot during the attack, is in stable but critical condition and has been transferred to a hospital in Miami for treatment, according to Haiti’s ambassador to the United States. 

U.S. President Joe Biden has condemned the assassination and expressed condolences in a statement issued by the White House. 

The U.N. Security Council will meet Thursday to discuss the events in Haiti. 

Haiti has been experiencing political instability and division, as well as a rise in gang violence.  

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during a news conference to provide information about the measures concerning coronavirus, at the National Palace in Port-au-Prince
The Americas
World Leaders React to Killing of Haiti’s Moïse 
President was killed Wednesday 
Journalists stand next to a yellow police cordon near the residence of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise after he was shot dead by unidentified attackers, in Port-au-Prince
The Americas
4 Suspects in Assassination of Haiti's President Moise Die in Shootout
Haiti’s National Police chief says two other ‘mercenaries’ were arrested in standoff, three policemen held hostage rescued
VOA web editor Sandra Lemaire at her desk in the newsroom
By Sandra Lemaire
Wed, 07/07/2021 - 11:41 PM
People ride their motorcycles on a street empty of traffic near the National Palace in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, July 7…
The Americas
Haitians Express Shock, Anger About President's Assassination
Most Haitians who spoke to VOA on the streets of the capital said they would rather have seen the president explain his actions 
VOA web editor Sandra Lemaire at her desk in the newsroom
By Sandra Lemaire
Wed, 07/07/2021 - 09:59 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

Latest News

The Americas

Haiti: What We Know 

Security forces investigate the perimeters of the residence of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti,…
The Americas

World Leaders React to Killing of Haiti’s Moïse 

FILE PHOTO: Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during a news conference to provide information about the measures concerning coronavirus, at the National Palace in Port-au-Prince

Haitians Appeal for Help to Find ‘Trained Killers’ Who Assassinated President Moise

Haitians Appeal for Help to Find ‘Trained Killers’ Who Assassinated President Moise
The Americas

4 Suspects in Assassination of Haiti's President Moise Die in Shootout

Journalists stand next to a yellow police cordon near the residence of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise after he was shot dead by unidentified attackers, in Port-au-Prince
The Americas

Haitians Express Shock, Anger About President's Assassination

People ride their motorcycles on a street empty of traffic near the National Palace in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, July 7…