Haiti: What We Know 

Officials in Haiti say four people suspected in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse were killed in a shootout with police. Two others, described as “mercenaries,” were arrested during the shootout.

The Wednesday assassination of Moïse during an attack on his private home in a Port-au-Prince suburb prompted interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph to take charge of the country and declare a state of siege.

First lady Martine Moïse, who was also shot during the attack, is in stable but critical condition and has been transferred to a hospital in Miami for treatment, according to Haiti’s ambassador to the United States.

U.S. President Joe Biden has condemned the assassination and expressed condolences in a statement issued by the White House.

The U.N. Security Council will meet Thursday to discuss the events in Haiti.

Haiti has been experiencing political instability and division, as well as a rise in gang violence.