Haitian Protesters Clash with Police During Call for President to Resign

Police in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, clashed Wednesday with protesters calling for President Jovenel Moise to step down amid corruption allegations.

Demonstrators set up burning barricades and disrupted traffic. Police responded by firing teargas at the demonstrators.

The Associated Press reports one person was shot in the head as demonstrators attempted to reach an area where the heavily guarded Moise was placing a wreath at the National Mausoleum commemorating the 217th anniversary of the Haitian Revolution, when local forces defeated Napoleon's French expeditionary forces.

Haiti's President Jovenel Moise (R) and First Lady Martine Moise attend celebrations for the 217th anniversary of the Battle of Vertieres, the last major battle of Haitian independence from France, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Nov. 18, 2020.

It was not immediately clear who fired the shot.

Haitian opposition leader André Michel said, "Haitian people are tired of Jovenel Moïse; he will no longer be able to govern the country.”

Demonstrators are venting at Moise, who is leading the impoverished country without the input of a parliament, which was dissolved in January after failed elections in October.

Protestors run past burning tires during a march demanding the resignation of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, at the 217th anniversary of the Battle of Vertieres, the last major battle of Haitian independence from France, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

The political situation in Haiti has not helped the country generate donations from the international community, hampering its ability to respond to a lingering economic struggle, including food shortages.