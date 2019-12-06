The Americas

Haitian Protesters Decry US Backing for Embattled President

By Sandra Lemaire, Matiado Vilme, Renan Toussaint
December 06, 2019 10:51 PM
Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks with Reuters, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti November 15, 2019. Picture taken November 15,…
Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks with Reuters, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Nov. 15, 2019.

WASHINGTON / PORT-AU-PRINCE - Hundreds of protesters marched from downtown Port-au-Prince, Haiti's capital, to the U.S. Embassy on Friday to demand the Trump administration stop supporting President Jovenel Moise, who is named in the latest corruption report issued by Haiti's Superior Court of Account and Administrative Disputes.

Protests were also held in the northern city of Cap-Haitien.

"America is a country of institutions, America is a country of laws, so Americans should understand that Haiti is facing a crisis — they should stop giving us handouts and teach us instead, accompany us and help us organize so we can lift ourselves out of this situation," one protester told VOA's Creole Service.

The march came as two senior U.S. State Department officials visited the country.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Cynthia Kierscht arrived Thursday to meet with government officials and business leaders.

State Department official David Hale testifies during a hearing of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee about the future of U…
State Department official David Hale testifies during a hearing of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee about the future of U.S. policy toward Russia, Dec. 3, 2019, in Washington.

Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale arrived Friday for a meeting with Moise and Foreign Minister Bocchit Edmond to discuss Haiti's need for an inclusive national dialogue and a functioning government capable of restoring order, maintaining rule of law, expanding the economy, and serving the Haitian people, according to a U.S. Embassy statement. Hale was to meet with members of the Haitian opposition on Friday, and with members of the civil society and the private sector.

"We heard that American envoy David Hale arrived in the country today to negotiate with us to keep Jovenel Moise in power," a female protester told VOA. "But we, the people, are ready to march today to let the Americans know we are not interested in negotiating with them. We are asking for Jovenel Moise's resignation, arrest and judgment for his crimes against the people." 

Speaking in Haiti's northern city of Gonaives, opposition Senator Nenel Cassy told VOA that government opponents will continue to press the U.S. to stop supporting Moise.

"We consider Jovenel (Moise) to have fallen already, but the Americans are propping him up. They are our friends, so we will talk to them and say it's time to let Jovenel go," he told VOA on Thursday. "As long as Jovenel is in power, we'll keep protesting."

U.S. Ambassador to Haiti Michele Sison during an interview with VOA Creole service reporter Jean Robert Philippe in Port-au-Prince Haiti, Feb. 21, 2019.
FILE - U.S. Ambassador to Haiti Michele Sison during an interview with VOA Creole service reporter Jean Robert Philippe in Port-au-Prince Haiti, Feb. 21, 2019.

U.S. Ambassador Michele Sison last week urged national dialogue to resolve Haiti's political crisis. She also affirmed support for peaceful protests and the people's right to air their frustrations.

"We thought the United States was a friend of Haiti, but today they have shown us they are our biggest enemy," a protester told VOA Creole. "We are asking the United States, France and Canada — everyone knows they took (former president) Jean Bertrand Aristide (off our hands) in 2004, so what we want to know is, when you look at the situation today, is it better than how it was in 2004? That's what we want to know."

Ongoing protests

Haiti has been roiled by protests, initially sparked by a fuel price hike, for more than a year. Outrage grew after an anti-corruption report accused the current and former presidents and members of their governments of misusing oil revenue earned under the PetroCaribe accord that Haiti signed with Venezuela in 2006.

Since then, protests have turned into larger anti-government and anti-corruption movements sweeping the country's major cities. Protesters, opposition leaders and anti-corruption activists say they have no faith in Moise's ability to fix the country's woes.

Although protests waned in November, they returned this week and are now targeting the United States and France. Protesters reject calls for a national dialogue and insist the only conversation they are willing to have is about Moise's departure. They vow to keep protesting in front of the U.S. Embassy until their demands are met.

Yves Manuel in Port au Prince, Ronald Cesar in Washington and Yvan Martin in Cape Haitian contributed to this report.

Related Stories

A lone student looks over papers as she waits for her teacher to arrive at the Lycée school, which reopened about a week earlier than other schools in Petion-Ville, Haiti, Nov. 28, 2019.
The Americas
Haitian Schools Reopen After Months of Unrest
Protected by police patrols, thousands of Haitian children have begun to return to school after classes halted during violent protests
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 12/02/2019 - 23:06
Members of Haiti’s national police force protest to demand better work conditions, Nov 17, 2019, Port au Prince. (Photo: M. Vilme/VOA)
The Americas
Haiti Police Protest, Threaten Rebellion if Demands Are Not Met
For the second time in a month, they took to the streets in Port au Prince and Cape Haitian to demand better work conditions and a union to represent their rights
Default Author Profile
By Sandra Lemaire
Sun, 11/17/2019 - 21:23
Men catch a bag of rice as they unload a government food distribution, in a small section of the Delmas neighborhood where over…
The Americas
WFP: Hundreds of Thousands of Haitians on the Verge of Famine
World Food Program warns Haiti is approaching famine like conditions, with more than 1 in 3 people in the country of 11 million in need of urgent assistance
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sun, 11/10/2019 - 09:53
Default Author Profile
Written By
Sandra Lemaire
Editor, writer for VOA News
Default Author Profile
Written By
Matiado Vilme
Default Author Profile
Written By
Renan Toussaint

Child Marriage