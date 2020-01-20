The Americas

Honduras Formally Declares Hezbollah a Terrorist Organization

By Reuters
January 20, 2020 01:16 PM
Alejandro Giammattei waves to the crowd accompanied by his daughter Ana Marcela after he was sworn-in as president of Guatemala…
FILE - Alejandro Giammattei waves to the crowd accompanied by his daughter Ana Marcela after he was sworn-in as president of Guatemala at the National Theater in Guatemala City, Jan. 14, 2020.

TEGUCIGALPA - The Honduran government has formally declared Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah a terrorist organization, a top security official said on Monday.

"We declare Hezbollah a terrorist organization and will include it in the registry of persons and institutions linked to acts of terrorism and its financing," said Luis Suazo, Honduras'
deputy security minister.

Heavily armed Hezbollah, a Shia-dominated group, has also been designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. government.

Last week, Guatemala's new president, Alejandro Giammattei, also signaled he would label Hezbollah a terrorist group, in addition to keeping the Guatemalan Embassy in Israel in the city
of Jerusalem.

Both moves were seen as aligning Guatemala's foreign policy more closely with that of U.S. President Donald Trump.

 

 

Related Stories

Former Honduran first lady Rosa Elena Bonilla de Lobo leaves court after her conviction on corruption charges in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Aug. 20, 2019.
The Americas
Honduras Government Fails to Extend Anti-Corruption Mission
The mandate of the Mission to Support the Fight against Corruption and Impunity in Honduras was set to expire Sunday
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 01/18/2020 - 08:23
Default Content Teaser
The Americas
In Honduras, US Troops Fight Drug Dealers, Try to Help Locals
Surging violence by criminal gangs in Central America has led to an increase of asylum seekers at the southern U.S. border.  As local authorities in Honduras and El Salvador struggle to counter the gangs and drug smugglers, the U.S. military is trying to help. VOA Pentagon Correspondent Carla Babb visited the troops working to improve security in Honduras and El Salvador.
Carla Babb profile image
By Carla Babb
Tue, 12/03/2019 - 23:48
Demonstrators take part in a protest against Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernandez, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Oct. 24, 2019.
The Americas
Violent Protests Seek Removal of Honduras President
Protests calling for exit of Juan Orlando Hernandez have turned violent with police using tear gas to disperse crowds in the capital
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 10/24/2019 - 18:37
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Child Marriage