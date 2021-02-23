The Americas

Hunger in Central America Skyrockets, UN Agency Says

By Reuters
February 23, 2021 10:35 PM
Alba Organiz holds her son Rudy Anibal while preparing food for guests who have come to pay their respects to the family of…
Alba Organiz holds her son Rudy Anibal while preparing food for guests who have come to pay their respects to the family of Santa Perez, in Comitancillo, Guatemala, Jan. 27, 2021.

The number of people going hungry in El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua has nearly quadrupled in the last two years, the United Nations said on Tuesday, as Central America has been battered by an economic crisis. 

New data released by the U.N.'s World Food Program showed nearly 8 million people across the four countries are experiencing hunger this year, up from 2.2 million in 2018. 

"The COVID-19-induced economic crisis had already put food on the market shelves out of reach for the most vulnerable people when the twin hurricanes Eta and Iota battered them further," Miguel Barreto, WFP Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean, said in a statement.   

He was referring to two hurricanes that hit Central America in November. 

"We're eating the little food that people give to us," said Marina Rosado, 70, who along with her son and grandchildren live along a boulevard in the Honduran city of Lima that was inundated by flooding last year. 

The storms that destroyed their home were the latest blow pushing the family further into hunger, Rosado said, after pandemic-related restrictions limited their ability to collect bottles and cans in the streets to sell to recycling companies.   

The WFP also noted that 15% of those surveyed by the organization in January 2021 said that they were making concrete plans to migrate -- nearly double the percentage in 2018. 

Related Stories

FILE - Darfur's displaced set up huts near and old airstrip in the village of Jaac in southern Sudan.
Africa
Hunger Grips Thousands Displaced by Inter-Communal Violence in Darfur
The World Food Program’s emergency food distribution program, so far has managed to reach 40,000 of an estimated 100,000 hungry people
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sat, 01/30/2021 - 11:32 AM
FILE - Children shelter from the sun in Ankilimarovahatsy, Madagascar, a village in the far south of the island where most children are acutely malnourished, Nov. 9, 2020.
Africa
Madagascar COVID, Hunger Crisis Sparks Urgent UN Appeal
Call to action aims to raise $76 million in life-saving assistance for more than one million people in African country
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Tue, 01/19/2021 - 01:44 PM
Khim Ha sells fried noodles in Phnom Penh’s Chaktomouk quarter, Dec. 10, 2020. (Aun Chhengpor/VOA Khmer)
COVID-19 Pandemic
What's Worse, Hunger or COVID: Phnom Penh Street Vendors Ask Themselves Daily
Most workers in Cambodia's informal economy live on what they earn each day, and their incomes are shriveling as coronavirus cases are increasing via community transmission
Default Author Profile
By Aun Chhengpor
Sun, 12/13/2020 - 08:33 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Child Marriage