The Americas

Hurricane Nora Makes Landfall on Mexico's Southwestern Coast

By Reuters
August 28, 2021 09:14 PM
Hurricane Nora barrels towards southwest coast of Mexico
An advertising structure felled by wind is pictured in a street as Hurricane Nora barrels towards southwest coast of Mexico, in Manzanillo, in Colima state, Mexico, Aug. 28, 2021.

MONTERREY, MEXICO - The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned of torrential rains, life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides as Hurricane Nora made landfall on Saturday evening on the northwest coast of the Mexican state of Jalisco.

After making landfall near Vicente Guerrero, the Category 1 hurricane has continued northward near the coast, NHC said.

Videos posted on social media showed storm surges flooding roads and fierce winds lashing buildings and downing trees.

Hurricane warnings have been issued for coastal stretches of the states of Colima, Nayarit and Jalisco, the agency said.

"Nora is expected to produce rainfall totals of 8 to 12 inches (20-30 centimeters) with maximum amounts of 20 inches (50 centimeters) this weekend into early next week," according to the NHC's latest advisory. "This rainfall will produce life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides."

The agency also warned that swells generated by the hurricane could produce "life-threatening surf and rip current conditions" on the southern and southwestern coast of Mexico.

As of 8 p.m. EST, Nora was about 48 kilometers south southwest of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, packing maximum sustained winds of 129 kph.

From the western coast of Mexico, the hurricane is then projected to approach and move into the Gulf of California on Sunday and Monday.  

Related Stories

Boats, trailers and RVs line Louisiana Highway 46 after owners moved them to be inside the levee protection zone before …
USA
Hurricane Ida Intensifying, to Come Ashore in Louisiana
Storm is forecast to make landfall on anniversary of Katrina
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 08/28/2021 - 09:10 PM
This GOES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at 4:40 p.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane…
USA
Hurricane Ida Moving Toward US Southeastern Coast
The storm could intensify and pose a threat to New Orleans on Sunday
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 08/27/2021 - 08:17 AM
FILE - A satellite image taken June 18, 2021, and provided by NOAA, shows a tropical weather system in the Gulf of Mexico. Forecasters says a similar system currently developing might grow into a hurricane that could threaten parts of the southern U.S.
The Americas
Tropical Storm Ida Likely to Become Major Hurricane
National Hurricane Center says storm’s track points toward US state of Louisiana
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 08/26/2021 - 03:14 PM
Houses without roofs are seen after Hurricane Grace slammed into the coast with torrential rains, in Costa Esmeralda, near…
The Americas
Hurricane Grace Hits Mexico With Major Flooding, Killing Eight
Storm was one of the most powerful to hit country's Gulf coast in years
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 08/21/2021 - 06:47 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Child Marriage

Latest News

The Americas

Hurricane Nora Makes Landfall on Mexico's Southwestern Coast

Hurricane Nora barrels towards southwest coast of Mexico

Burials Continue Nearly Two Weeks After Quake Hit Haiti 

 Burials Continue Nearly Two Weeks After Quake Hit Haiti 
Press Freedom

Cyber Law Gives Cuba New Way to Silence Critics, Analysts Say

FILE - Young peeple use a hotspot to connect to the internet, in Havana, Cuba, June 06, 2019. Cuba this month passed a cyber law critics say aims to limit political and civic freedoms in the Caribbean island nation.
USA

Hurricane Ida Moving Toward US Southeastern Coast

This GOES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at 4:40 p.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane…
The Americas

USAID Announces Additional $32 Million in Assistance for Haiti Quake Victims

Haiti quake damage