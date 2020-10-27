Hurricane Zeta Makes Landfall on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula 

Hurricane Zeta pounded Mexico's northern Yucatan Peninsula with strong winds and heavy rains late Monday into Tuesday.

The U.S.-based National Hurricane Center said Zeta made landfall north of Tulum with maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour.

A hurricane warning is posted for the resort island of Cozumel, and from Punta Allen to Progreso, Mexico.

People in the Mexican resort city of Cancun are also bracing for Hurricane Zeta.

Forecasters say Zeta is expected to regain strength Tuesday as it moves into the Southern Gulf of Mexico on a northerly pattern toward the United States, where a hurricane watch is in effect for the metropolitan New Orleans area and Morgan City, Louisiana, east to the Mississippi-Alabama border.

People in the U.S. central Gulf Coast will begin seeing the effects of Zeta by Tuesday night before the storm moves inland toward Georgia Wednesday then into the southern Appalachians Wednesday night and the Mid-Atlantic region on Thursday.

Zeta is the second storm to strike Mexico this month. Hurricane Delta hit the Yucatan Peninsula in early October, downing trees and knocking out power to thousands but no reported deaths.

Hurricane Delta also made landfall in the U.S. Gulf coast state of Louisiana, where Hurricane Laura hit in late August, killing at least six people.