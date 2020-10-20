The Americas

Indigenous Colombians Join National Anti-Government Protests

By VOA News
October 20, 2020 01:45 AM
Protesters march down the main street of downtown Medellín, Colombia on Sept. 11, 2020. Soon after, they clashed with police. (Megan Janetsky/VOA)
Thousands of indigenous peoples in Colombia are planning to join a national strike this week after staging a mass protest Monday in Bogota, insisting the government change its economic and social policies. 

Protesters are also demanding an end to violence against social leaders and mass killings.  

Indigenous leaders refused to meet with a delegation sent by President Ivan Duque, saying they wanted to meet directly with the Colombian leader. 

President Duque said nothing justifies placing our health and life at risk at the moment. He said if we have discussions, let's have them within the framework of democracy, without issuing a summons or ultimatums, or invoking judgments that have no basis in reality. He added the dialogue should be sectorial and timely with regard to the issues of the regions, as we have already had.  

Indigenous groups are expected to join Wednesday's planned national strike set up by unions other groups. 

