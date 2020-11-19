Iota Remains a Threat as Heavy Rains Pound Central America

Three days after then-Hurricane Iota struck Nicaragua, the storm’s overall toll on Central America is mounting, with more than 30 deaths, and authorities fear there could be more casualties as the search continues for the missing.

Iota’s torrential rains caused flooding and landslides forcing more than 200,000 people to flee their homes across Nicaragua and Honduras.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said lingering rain from Iota could trigger more life-threatening floods across Central America through Thursday as the storm moves west toward the Pacific Ocean.

The record rainfall is causing flood threats and setting off mudslides in villages from northern Colombia to southern Mexico.

Officials in Nicaragua, Honduras, Colombia, El Salvador and Panama confirmed deaths as a result of Iota, which first hit coastal Nicaragua on Monday, nearly two weeks after Hurricane Eta devastated the same area of the country with flooding and landslides.

Eta is blamed for more than 100 deaths across Central America.