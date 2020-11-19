The Americas

Iota Remains a Threat as Heavy Rains Pound Central America

By VOA News
November 19, 2020 04:32 AM
Handout photo released by the Honduran Presidenty of the damaged road after the passage of Hurricane Iota in El Florido,…
This handout photo released by the Honduran Presidency shows a damaged road after the passage of Hurricane Iota in El Florido, Honduras, on the border with Guatemala, on Nov. 18, 2020.

Three days after then-Hurricane Iota struck Nicaragua, the storm’s overall toll on Central America is mounting, with more than 30 deaths, and authorities fear there could be more casualties as the search continues for the missing.

Iota’s torrential rains caused flooding and landslides forcing more than 200,000 people to flee their homes across Nicaragua and Honduras.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said lingering rain from Iota could trigger more life-threatening floods across Central America through Thursday as the storm moves west toward the Pacific Ocean.

The record rainfall is causing flood threats and setting off mudslides in villages from northern Colombia to southern Mexico.

Officials in Nicaragua, Honduras, Colombia, El Salvador and Panama confirmed deaths as a result of Iota, which first hit coastal Nicaragua on Monday, nearly two weeks after Hurricane Eta devastated the same area of the country with flooding and landslides.

Eta is blamed for more than 100 deaths across Central America.

Related Stories

A dog looks on as people cross a flooded road in a canoe caused by River Wawa Boom after the passage of Hurricane Iota in Bilwi…
The Americas
Search Continues for More than 12 Missing after Hurricane Iota Hits Nicaragua
Hurricane Iota is blamed for the deaths of at least 20 people
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 11/19/2020 - 12:40 AM
A car damaged by a tree is seen after the passing of Hurricane Iota in Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, Nov. 17, 2020.
The Americas
At Least 9 Dead as Remnants of Hurricane Iota Cross Central America 
Remnants of most powerful storm ever to hit Nicaragua in November are still likely to produce rainfall capable of mudslides and flash floods across portions of Honduras, Nicaragua and Guatemala through Thursday
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 11/18/2020 - 12:58 PM
A man carries a mattress while moving to a shelter as Hurricane Iota approaches Puerto Cabezas
The Americas
Hurricane Iota Damages Homes in Nicaragua
Iota has weakened to a tropical storm as it moves closer to Honduras
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 11/17/2020 - 04:40 PM
A road that runs along the shore lays in pieces after the passing of Hurricane Iota on San Andres Island, Colombia, Tuesday,…
The Americas
Aid Agencies, Residents Brace for Catastrophe From Iota
Two weeks after Hurricane Eta made landfall, people in Central America get ready for possible devastation from Iota
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Tue, 11/17/2020 - 03:05 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage