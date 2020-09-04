The Americas

Jamaica's Ruling Party Claims Landslide Victory in Thursday’s General Election

By VOA News
September 04, 2020 03:14 AM
Jamaica Labour Party supporters celebrate the party's win over the People's National Party in St. Catherine during the general…
Jamaica Labour Party supporters celebrate the party's win over the People's National Party in St. Catherine during the general election on Sept. 3, 2020.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness' Jamaica Labour Party won a decisive victory in Thursday's general election, retaining power by claiming 49 seats compared to the People's National Party's 14 seats in the preliminary tally.

The final ballot count from all 63 constituencies will continue Friday.

Speaking from the JLP's headquarters in Kingston, Holness said the opposition leader, Peter Phillips, conceded the election and congratulated him on the landslide victory.

The prime minister attempted to strike a unifying tone, urging supporters of the People's National Party to join in celebrating the country's victory.

He also warned members of his party not to take the citizens for granted after winning the election in which many Jamaican did not participate for various reasons, including fear over the coronavirus.

The JLP’s victory marks the first time the party has won consecutive elections in more than 50 years. 

