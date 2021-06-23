Journalist Killed in Northern Mexico is 4th This Year

The Americas

MEXICO CITY - A journalist was found stabbed to death Tuesday in the northern Mexico city of Ciudad Acuna, across the border from Del Rio, Texas.  

Saul Tijerina Rentería was the fourth journalist killed in Mexico this year.  

Tijerina Rentería reported for various web-based news outlets, including La Voz de Coahuila.  

La Voz reported that Tijerina Rentería went missing after leaving his job at a maquiladora assembly plant in the pre-dawn hours Tuesday. His body was later found stabbed to death in the trunk of a car.  

Journalists in provincial Mexico make so little money that many work other jobs.  

The Article 19 press freedom group called on authorities to investigate whether he was killed because of his reporting. 

La Voz quoted state police as saying two suspects had been found with a knife and had been detained in connection with the killing. 

Last week, reporter Gustavo Sánchez Cabrera was shot to death in the southern state of Oaxaca, and another journalist was killed just west of Mexico City. 

In May, online journalist Benjamín Morales Hernández was abducted and killed in the northern state of Sonora. Two other reporters have disappeared in Sonora this year.  

Press groups say nine journalists were killed in Mexico in 2020, making it the most dangerous country for reporters outside of war zones. 
 

