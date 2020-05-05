Judges Allow Opposition Peruvian Politician’s Release from Prison Amid Coronavirus Fears

Peruvian opposition politician Keiko Fujimori is out of prison and back home after her attorney argued she was at risk of contracting the coronavirus because of underlying health problems, including arrhythmia.

Fujimori, the daughter of jailed former president Alberto Fujimori, was admitted to the Chorrillos women's jail in January for her alleged ties to a corruption scandal involving the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

Prosecutors investigating her for alleged money laundering are attempting to have her release revoked.

Fujimori had spent 13 months in custody when a judge added 15 months of detention.

Other inmates in Peru have staged fiery protests, demanding better health conditions after hundreds of inmates became infected with the virus and at least 30 others died.

In late April, nine inmates were shot dead during a prison riot in Lima.

Peru has confirmed 42,534 coronavirus infections and 1,286 deaths, the second hardest hit country in Latin America behind Brazil.