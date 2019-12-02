The Americas

Killers of Honduran Activist Get Up to 50-year Sentences

By Associated Press
December 02, 2019 09:45 PM
A woman holds up a poster with a photo of slain environmental leader Berta Caceres, during a protest march in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, March 16, 2016. Authorities said that unidentified gunmen killed Nelson Garcia, a colleague of Caceres, who was slain
FILE - A woman holds up a poster with a photo of slain environmental leader Berta Caceres, during a protest march in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, March 16, 2016.

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS - A Honduran court sentenced seven people to prison terms of up to 50 years Monday for the 2016 murder of indigenous and environmental rights activist Berta Caceres.

The seven men were convicted in November 2018 for the attack, which left Caceres dead while another activist survived.

Four men — Elvin Rapalo, Henry Hernandez, Edilson Duarte and Oscar Torres Velasquez — were sentenced to 34 years for the murder and 16 years for attempted murder. The country's Sentencing Tribunal gave three others prison terms of 30 years for their roles, including an army officer, an ex-soldier and a manager of the dam project Caceres opposed.

Honduran environmentalist Berta Caceres speaks in San Francisco during the 2015 Goldman Environmental Prize award ceremony, April 20, 2015.
FILE - Honduran environmentalist Berta Caceres speaks in San Francisco during the 2015 Goldman Environmental Prize award ceremony, April 20, 2015.

Caceres was shot inside her home in La Esperanza in western Honduras one year after winning the Goldman Environmental Prize for her leadership against the Agua Zarca hydroelectric dam project. The project was suspended following her death.

Roberto David Castillo Mejia, who was executive president of the company leading the construction work, DESA, when Caceres was killed, is accused by prosecutors of organizing the logistics of the killing. That case continues.

The company has denied Castillo and its other employees were connected to the murder.

Caceres had been threatened before and as early as 2009 the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights had ordered protective measures for her safety. Other members of her group had also been killed. The gunmen who killed Caceres also wounded Mexican activist Gustavo Castro Soto, who was at the home that night.

 

Related Stories

A woman holds up a poster with a photo of slain environmental leader Berta Caceres, during a protest march in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, March 16, 2016. Authorities said that unidentified gunmen killed Nelson Garcia, a colleague of Caceres, who was slain
The Americas
Sixth Suspect Arrested in Berta Caceres Killing
Another suspect involved in the killing of environmentalist and indigenous leader Berta Caceres was arrested Thursday, Honduran authorities said. Elvin Heriberto Rapalo Orellana, also known as El Comanche, was the last person of interest wanted for allegedly carrying out the killing. Ricardo Castro, head of the Central American country's criminal investigation unit, said Orellana could also be behind the shooting of Mexican activist Gustavo Castro who was…
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 09/09/2016 - 05:01
FILE - Honduras' largest tribe, the Lenca Indians, battles against a proposed hydroelectric dam, Oct. 21, 2006. Lesbia Yaneth Urquia, who fought the dam, killed by unidentified men, authorities said Thursday.
The Americas
Colleague of Slain Honduran Activist Caceres Killed
A colleague of slain Honduran activist Berta Caceres, known for her fight against the encroachment of hydroelectric dams and mines on indigenous lands, was killed by unidentified men in the western part of the country, authorities said Thursday. Lesbia Yaneth Urquia, 49, was found dead by a road in the semi-rural town of Marcala, 100 kilometers west of the capital, Honduran security ministry spokesman Luis Osabas said by phone. She had been missing since Tuesday…
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Child Marriage