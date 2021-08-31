The Americas

At Least 26 Dead After Bus Plunges Over Cliff in Peru

By VOA News
August 31, 2021 05:03 PM
Rescue workers and police officers attend the place where a bus crashed, in Matucana, Peru, August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian…
Rescue workers and police officers attend the place where a bus crashed, in Matucana, Peru, August 31, 2021.

Peruvian officials say a bus carrying 63 passengers went off a cliff along a main highway in the Andes mountains, plunging into an abyss and killing at least 29 people in the early hours of Tuesday, authorities said. 

Police told Peruvian media the incident happened near the town of Matucana, along a narrow stretch of Peru's Central Highway, a corridor that connects the capital, Lima, to much of the central Andes. 

Senior police officials told Peruvian television the bus collided with a rock and went over the cliff. Witnesses at the scene said the fall was at least 100 meters. 

Police officials say they believe the bus was traveling at a reckless rate of speed, but the accident remains under investigation. 

The accident is the second involving a bus plunging from a road in Peru in a matter of days. On Friday, a bus carrying miners in a different part of the Andes also drove off a cliff, killing 16. 

The two incidents are unrelated, although bus plunges are not uncommon in Peru, especially in the Andes. The mountain range traverses the length of the country, and its highways are often dangerous, overlooking tall cliffs. 

Some information for this report was provided by The Associated Press and Reuters.  
 

VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

Latest News

The Americas

At Least 26 Dead After Bus Plunges Over Cliff in Peru

Rescue workers and police officers attend the place where a bus crashed, in Matucana, Peru, August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian…
USA

US Aims Start to Bali Bombing War Crimes Case at Guantanamo

A Soldier stands guard in a tower at Camp Delta at Joint Task Force Guantanamo Bay. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cody Black)

Strengthening Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall on US Gulf Coast

Strengthening Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall on US Gulf Coast
The Americas

Hurricane Nora Brushes Puerto Vallarta, Heads Up Mexico Coast

This image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows severe weather systems, Hurricane Nora,…
Immigration

Mexican Troops Disrupt Migrants Heading North From Border

Unaccompanied Guatemalan children who were deported by plane from Mexico arrive at La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala…