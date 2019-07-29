The Americas

At Least 52 Inmates Killed During Prison Riot in Brazil

By Associated Press
July 29, 2019 03:34 PM
Brazil map, highlighting city of Santa Maria
RIO DE JANEIRO - Authorities say at least 52 prisoners have been killed by other inmates during a riot at a prison in northern Brazil.

Para state prison officials say 16 of the victims were decapitated while others were asphyxiated.

Inmates also set part of the Altamira prison on fire, preventing authorities from entering parts of the facility. The total number of victims could rise.

Authorities say a fight between criminal groups erupted early Monday.

No members of the prison's staff were injured.

