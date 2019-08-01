The Americas

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Shakes Chile

SANTIAGO, CHILE - A strong earthquake hit off the coast of central Chile on Thursday, though there were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

A strong earthquake hit off the coast of central Chile on Aug. 1, 2019.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.8 quake struck at 2:28 p.m. local time (19:28 GMT) and was centered 59 miles (95 kilometers) northwest of San Antonio in the region of Valparaiso.

It was felt throughout the central part of the South American nation, but the national emergency office said there were no immediate reports of damage or injury and the navy discounted any threat of a tsunami.

