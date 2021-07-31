The Americas

Martine Moise, Wife of Slain Haiti Leader, Says Killers Left Her for Dead

By AFP
July 31, 2021 08:41 PM
The widow of slain President Jovenel Moise, Martine Moise, attends a ceremony in remembrance of her late husband at the Hotel…
The widow of slain President Jovenel Moise, Martine Moise, attends a ceremony in remembrance of her husband at the Hotel Roi Christophe in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, July 22, 2021.

WASHINGTON - The wife of Haiti's assassinated president, seriously wounded in the attack that killed her husband, listened in terror as the gunmen ransacked their home, she said in her first interview since that night.

The killers eventually found what they were looking for in President Jovenel Moise's residence and made cursory efforts on their way out to see if first lady Martine Moise was still alive.

"When they left, they thought I was dead," she told The New York Times in an interview published Friday, weeks after the July 7 assassination that heaped a fresh crisis on the fragile Caribbean nation.

She survived and was rushed for emergency treatment to the United States, where she spoke to the newspaper while flanked by security guards, diplomats and family.

Moise is left wondering what happened to the 30 to 50 men usually posted to guard her husband at the house. None of those guards were killed, or even wounded.

"Only the oligarchs and the system could kill him," she said.

Haitian police have arrested the head of Jovenel Moise's security, as well as about 20 Colombian mercenaries, over the plot they say was organized by a group of Haitians with foreign ties.

Jovenel Moise had been ruling the impoverished and disaster-plagued nation by decree, as gang violence spiked and COVID-19 spread.

His widow told the Times that the couple had been asleep when the sound of gunfire woke them.

He called his security team for help, but soon the killers were shooting in the bedroom. She was struck in the hand and elbow.

As she lay bleeding, her husband dead or dying in the same room, she felt like she was suffocating because her mouth was so full of blood.

The killers spoke only Spanish — Haiti's languages are Creole and French — and were communicating by phone with someone while they carried out the attack.

She said she doesn't know what the assassins took, but that it came from a shelf where her husband kept his files.

Martine Moise wants the killers to know she is not afraid and is seriously considering a run for the presidency once she is healthy.

"I would like people who did this to be caught, otherwise they will kill every single president who takes power," she said. "They did it once. They will do it again."

Related Stories

People shelter inside a school after their settlement was burned down by gangs in Port-au-Prince
The Americas
Haitians Displaced by Gang Violence Face Bleak Future
Officials say thousands of people have lost their homes to encroachment by violent gangs
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 07/28/2021 - 05:47 AM
U.S. Special Envoy Daniel Foote meets with National Police Chief Leon Charles, U.S. Ambassador Michele Sison and a police official in Haiti over the weekend, in this image posted by the national police on Twitter on July 24, 2021.
The Americas
US Special Envoy for Haiti Faces Criticism After Weekend Meetings With Officials
Officials tell VOA that Ambassador Daniel Foote should work toward a Haitian solution to the political crisis
VOA web editor Sandra Lemaire at her desk in the newsroom
By Sandra Lemaire
Mon, 07/26/2021 - 09:16 PM
FILE -- Team Haiti participates in the athlete's parade at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, July 23, 2021.
Tokyo Olympics
Haiti: S Korean TV Channel Apology Over Olympics Stereotypes 'Didn't Go Far Enough'
Haitian Foreign Minister Claude Joseph says MBC incident shouldn't be allowed to distract from athletes
VOA web editor Sandra Lemaire at her desk in the newsroom
By Sandra Lemaire
Mon, 07/26/2021 - 07:46 PM
Slain Haitian President Jovenel Moise Laid to Rest
00:01:41
The Americas
Slain Haitian President Jovenel Moise Laid to Rest
At Friday’s funeral, the leader’s wife speaks publicly for the first time since the attack that killed her husband and left her wounded
Laurel Bowman
By Laurel Bowman
Fri, 07/23/2021 - 11:50 PM
AFP logo
By
AFP

Child Marriage

Latest News

The Americas

Martine Moise, Wife of Slain Haiti Leader, Says Killers Left Her for Dead

The widow of slain President Jovenel Moise, Martine Moise, attends a ceremony in remembrance of her late husband at the Hotel…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Why Canada Leaped Ahead of US in COVID-19 Vaccinations

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker from Humber River hospital's mobile vaccination team administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine…
Science & Health

Heat Wave Causes Massive Melt of Greenland Ice Sheet 

A satellite image shows Ingolf Fjord, Greenland July 29, 2021. Picture taken July 29, 2021. European Union, Copernicus Sentinel…
The Americas

Argentina Lakes Turn Pink, but Outlook Not Rosy, Environmentalists Say

Map of Argentina
USA

US Sanctions More Cuban Officials for Suppressing Protests

Cuban exiles rally at Versailles Restaurant in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood in support of protesters in Cuba, Monday,…