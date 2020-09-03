Mexican Navy Seizes Nearly 3 Tons of Cocaine in High Seas Bust

Mexican authorities say three people are under arrest after the navy intercepted a speedboat allegedly carrying 2.9 tons of cocaine east of Mahahual, Quintana Roo.

The Mexican navy released video of Tuesday’s dramatic high-speed drug bust, during which Mexican Marines were lowered from helicopter onto the speedboat.

The navy said, the boat was stopped because it was being driven in an erratic manner at a high speed.

Authorities say the drugs were concealed in 74 packages.

The military did not reveal details about the origin of the drugs or its expected destination.