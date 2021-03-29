The Americas

Mexican President Condemns Death of Salvadoran Woman in Police Custody

By Reuters
March 29, 2021 09:29 PM
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador addresses the audience during the opening ceremony of the Generation Equality…
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador addresses the audience during the Generation Equality Forum Mexico, dedicated to defending the rights of women, in Mexico City, Mexico. March 29, 2021. (Handout from Mexico's Presidency)

MEXICO CITY - Mexico's president on Monday sharply condemned the weekend killing of a Salvadoran woman in Mexican police custody. The woman died after a female officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back. 

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said 36-year-old Victoria Salazar Arriaza had been subject to "brutal treatment and murdered" after her detention on Saturday by four police officers in the tourist resort of Tulum on the Caribbean coast. 

An autopsy showed Salazar's neck had been broken. 

"It's a situation that fills us with sadness, pain and shame," Lopez Obrador told a news conference that was dedicated to defending the rights of women and featured video by speakers including French President Emmanuel Macron. 

Salazar's killers would quickly face justice, Lopez Obrador said, vowing that there would be "no impunity." 

Autopsy findings showed Salazar died from a spinal fracture caused by the rupture of the first and second vertebrae, the attorney general's office of Quintana Roo state said. 

The office opened a homicide investigation Sunday into Salazar's death, leading to the arrest of three male officers and one female officer at the scene. The four face prosecution for suspected femicide, the office said. 

"The level of force was carried out in a disproportionate, immoderate way and with a high risk to life," the office said. 

Rosibel Emerita Arriaza, the mother of Victoria Esperanza Salazar who died in police custody, talks to the press in Antiguo…
Rosibel Emerita Arriaza, the mother of Victoria Esperanza Salazar who died in police custody, talks to the press in Antiguo Cuzcatlan, El Salvador, March 29, 2021.

Salazar was a single mother who had worked in Tulum cleaning hotels, her mother, Rosibel Arriaza, told reporters outside the Foreign Ministry in San Salvador. 

Salazar left two daughters, ages 15 and 16, who lived with her in Mexico and were the reason she had emigrated, she added. 

"She left for a better future for the girls and to help them get ahead," Arriaza said. 

Salazar had lived in Mexico since at least 2018, when she was granted refugee status for humanitarian reasons, Mexico's migration institute said. 

A video published by news site Noticaribe showed Salazar writhing and crying out as she lay face down on a road with a policewoman kneeling on her back while male officers stood by. 

The video later showed Salazar's prone, handcuffed body, lying on the road before officers put her into the back of a police truck. 

Police were responding to an emergency call at a convenience store when Salazar was detained, Quintana Roo Attorney General Oscar Montes de Oca told Mexican radio. 

Salazar offered resistance at the store's exit and police "improperly applied bodily control techniques that ultimately caused (Salazar's) death," he added. 

Frustration over a failure to curb violence against women in Mexico has sparked major protests under Lopez Obrador.  
 

