The Americas

Mexican President Defends 3-Meter Barriers to Wall Off Women Protesters

By Reuters
March 06, 2021 08:38 PM
Mexico City erects barricades ahead of expected violence in Women's Day march
Fences are seen outside the National Palace ahead of expected violence in a Women's Day protest, in Mexico City, Mexico, March 5, 2021.

MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Saturday said a metal barrier to wall off the presidential palace ahead of a planned women's march on International Women's Day was to avoid provocation and protect historic buildings from vandalism.

In a country where femicides rose nearly 130% between 2015 and 2020, critics said the decision to erect the 3-meter-high barriers was symptomatic of Lopez Obrador's apathy toward the crisis of violence afflicting women.

Ahead of International Women's Day on Monday, barriers were also installed around other emblematic buildings and monuments in downtown Mexico City, where a year ago tens of thousands of people protested rampant violence against women and impunity.

"We have to avoid provocation of people who only want to cause damage," Lopez Obrador said at an event in Yucatan. "Imagine, if we don't take care of the national palace and they vandalize it. What image will this send to the world?"

Lopez Obrador reiterated that women had the right to protest and cited his own movement in 2006 as an appropriate form of peaceful protest.

"The presidency was stolen from us ... and we protested but never broke glass. ... I walked two, three times all the way from Tabasco to Mexico City," he said. Lopez Obrador has repeatedly accused opponents of electoral fraud over the years.

At least 939 women were victims of femicide last year in Mexico, official data shows.

Interior Minister Olga Sanchez Cordero said on Twitter that the barriers were "for the protection of the women."

Anger among women was stoked this year after Felix Salgado, who has been accused of rape, announced his candidacy for governor for the southern state of Guerrero.

A representative for Salgado did not reply to repeated requests for comment; he has denied the allegations, according to media reports.

Lopez Obrador has said that those calling on him to drop support for Salgado, a member of the ruling Morena party, are politically motivated.

Related Stories

At a women’s empowerment center in Cameroon’s northern town of Kousseri, a group of women are learning how to sew. (Moki  Edwin Kindzeka/VOA)
Africa
Thousands Mark International Women's Day in Cameroon
Women from rural and urban areas assembled in Yaounde to press for their rights to education and decision making while urging a stop to early marriages and harmful traditional practices
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Sun, 03/08/2020 - 01:27 PM
A doctor puts on protective goggles before entering the isolation ward at a hospital, following the outbreak of a new coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, Jan. 30, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
International Women's Day Marked Across the World
China is honoring female health workers on the frontlines of COVID-19 outbreak
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 03/08/2020 - 11:10 AM
International Women's Day Highlights Gender Inequality in Women's Athletics
00:03:06
Arts & Culture
International Women's Day Highlights Gender Inequality in Women's Athletics
Female athletes around the world but particularly in conservative countries face discrimination, harassment and criticism for their desire to pursue a career in sports. This year’s International Women’s Day theme is "Each for Equal – forging a gender equal world." And that involves sportswomen, as well, who compete on the field and bring honor to their countries, yet sometimes aren’t appreciated as much as men are in sports. More in this report by Sahar Majid narrated by Emma Morris.
Default Author Profile
By Sahar Majid
Sun, 03/08/2020 - 04:04 AM
Participants take part in the women's 'Beauty Run' in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, March 8, 2020. Five thousands participants took…
USA
International Women's Day Highlights Importance of Gender Equality in Workplace
Gender equality in politics, media coverage, health care and the workplace are some of the key goals of IWD
Default Author Profile
By Damare Baker
Sun, 03/08/2020 - 11:26 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Child Marriage

Latest News

The Americas

Mexican President Defends 3-Meter Barriers to Wall Off Women Protesters

Mexico City erects barricades ahead of expected violence in Women's Day march
Immigration

US Gives Hope to Previously Denied Asylum-Seekers in Camp

A person seeking asylum in the U.S. and waiting in Mexico, hangs laundry on a clothesline at a camp in Matamoros, Mexico,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Stop ‘Fussing and Whining’ Over COVID Response, Says Brazil President

COVID-19 patients lie on beds at a field hospital built inside a sports coliseum in Santo Andre, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo,…
Immigration

US Detained Nearly 100,000 Migrants at Mexico Border in February, Sources Say

A migrant from Honduras seeking asylum in the United States stands in front of rows of tents at the border crossing, Monday,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Brazil's Bolsonaro Tells People to 'Stop Whining' About COVID-19

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro gestures during a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil February 24, 2021…