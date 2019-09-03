The Americas

Mexican President Says Spy Camera Found in National Palace

By Associated Press
September 3, 2019 01:10 PM
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador gives his first year's state of the nation address at the National Palace in Mexico City, Sept. 1, 2019.
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador gives his first year's state of the nation address at the National Palace in Mexico City, Sept. 1, 2019.

MEXICO CITY - Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says a tiny camera was being used to spy on his meetings in a room of the National Palace.

Lopez Obrador showed the tiny camera to reporters Tuesday at his morning news conference, holding the diminutive device in the palm of his hand.

The president said “there's nothing secret, nothing is hidden, for that reason we don't consider this a big deal.”

Lopez Obrador said it got his attention because it was so small. He said the room was used for meetings with people bringing proposals to the government. He did not speculate on who could have put it there or for how long it had been operating.

He says technicians told him the camera's memory had to be downloaded periodically.  

