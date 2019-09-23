The Americas

Mexicans Say Corruption Is Falling, Even as Third Still Paid Bribes

By Reuters
September 23, 2019 09:28 PM
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attends a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Aug. 30, 2019.
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attends a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Aug. 30, 2019.

MEXICO CITY - Mexicans say corruption is falling even as a third of them also report paying a bribe, a survey by Transparency International said on Monday, as the 10-month-old administration of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador sets its sights on stamping out graft.

The Global Corruption Barometer 2019 report shows that 44% of Mexicans say corruption has increased over the last year, compared with 61% of Mexicans in 2017.

Veteran leftist Lopez Obrador took office in December promising to root out the entrenched corruption, poverty and violence afflicting Latin America's second-largest economy.

A majority of Mexicans, 61% of those polled, said Lopez Obrador was doing a "good" or "very good" job of fighting corruption. Only 24% said the same thing about his predecessor, former president Enrique Pena Nieto, in the 2017 report.

In line with that, one of every five respondents said corruption in Mexico decreased over the last year, versus only 6% of those surveyed in the 2017 poll.

Still, nine of 10 Mexicans surveyed by the anti-graft group "underscored that corruption remains a problem for the country, although they perceive changes compared to previous years," the report showed.

Some 34% of those polled said they had paid a bribe over the past 12 months to access public services, down from 51% in 2017.

Pollster Ipsos conducted 1,000 face-to-face interviews in Mexico between Feb. 26 and March 9 for the Transparency International report.

Related Stories

FILE - U.S. dollars and Venezuelan Bolivares "fuertes" bills are seen in Caracas, Aug. 17, 2009.
The Americas
Venezuela's Former Treasurer Took $1 Billion in Bribes, US Prosecutors Say
Venezuela's former national treasurer admitted receiving over $1 billion in bribes as part of illicit foreign currency operations that involved a local television mogul now indicted in U.S. courts, according to U.S. court documents unsealed Tuesday. Alejandro Andrade, who ran the treasury for four years under late socialist leader Hugo Chavez, received properties, platinum and gold Rolex watches and Mercedes Benz vehicles thanks to the scheme, the documents from the…
Colombia's Attorney General Nestor Humberto Martinez addresses the media, after the bodies of two Ecuadorean journalists and their driver, killed two months ago while being held captive by Colombian insurgents, have been found and identified, in Cali
The Americas
Recording Leads to New Allegations Colombia Prosecutor Covered Up Bribes
A dramatic recording from beyond the grave has led to allegations that Colombia's chief prosecutor — a key U.S. ally in the war on drugs — tried to cover up bribery payments that were part of Latin America's biggest corruption scandal, prompting calls for his resignation. The recording shows Nestor Martinez, then a legal counsel to Colombia's biggest banking group, browbeating an internal auditor who reported finding likely bribe payments in a $2…
FILE - Emilio Lozoya Austin is the CEO of Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) attends a meeting, Oct. 16, 2015 in Paris, France.
The Americas
Ex-head of Mexico's State Oil Company Denies Taking Bribes
The former head of Mexico's state-owned oil company, a key campaign adviser to President Enrique Pena Nieto, has denied accusations that he took bribes from Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.   Emilio Lozoya said Sunday via Twitter that he was never corrupt and suggested the allegations were made by executives seeking to reduce their own sentences in Brazil.   His lawyer Javier Coello Trejo said on Radio Formula on Monday that &quot…
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters

The Worth of a Girl