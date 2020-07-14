The Americas

Mexico Considers $120 Million Offer for Presidential Plane  

By VOA News
July 14, 2020 02:53 AM
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador stands in front of an image of a raffle ticket featuring the presidential plane, in his morning press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Feb. 7, 2020.

Mexico announced it’s considering an offer of $120 million in cash plus medical equipment from an unnamed entity to buy a luxury equipped presidential airplane. 

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has been trying sell off the plane of his predecessor, former President Enrique Pena Nieto, since taking office in late 2018 on a campaign pledge of fugal spending.  

López Obrador has been flying commercial airlines, citing the presidential plane to be an extravagance, with its presidential suite. 

Experts say the 787 Boeing jet, which initially cost $200 million, will be hard to off load because it would be difficult to reconfigure into a regular passenger jet. 

In an effort to boost the value of the presidential plane, the government is separately conducting a raffle, with winners getting cash prizes. 

