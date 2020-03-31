Mexico Declares Month-long Health Emergency

Mexico has declared a month-long health emergency, with new restrictions on the size of gatherings, to contain the surging coronavirus that already exceeds 1,000 cases, with 28 deaths.

Reuters news agency said Mexico will now only allow gatherings of no more than 50 people, and it is extending its ban on non-essential activities.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Monday violators of the new rules will face penalties.

Mexico's latest move to contain the virus stops short of measures in place in some other Latin American countries in the grips of the virus, including lockdowns.