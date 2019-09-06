The Americas

Mexico Declares Success in Slowing Migrant Flow

By Associated Press
September 6, 2019 10:57 AM
Mexican authorities stop a group of migrants who had earlier crossed the Mexico-Guatemala border, near Metapa, Chiapas state, Mexico, June 5, 2019.
FILE - Mexican authorities stop a group of migrants who had earlier crossed the Mexico-Guatemala border, near Metapa, Chiapas state, Mexico, June 5, 2019.

MEXICO CITY - Mexico says the number of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border has fallen by 56 percent since an agreement with U.S. officials three months ago to reduce the flow.
 
Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard declared the measures a success Friday. He also said the deployment of the National Guard has generated few complaints about human rights violations. The guardsmen operate highway checkpoints along major migratory routes through the country.
 
Ebrard is scheduled to meet with U.S. officials in Washington Tuesday to review the results of the effort, which followed U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to impose crippling tariffs on all Mexican imports.
 
Mexico has also been accepting a higher number of migrants who forced to wait in Mexico after requesting asylum in the U.S.

 

Related Stories

Migrants cross by raft from Tecun Uman, Guatemala, left, to Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, on June 14, 2019.
Immigration
Guatemala Sees Hike in Migrant Expulsions from Mexico
The hike in expulsions came as Washington increases pressure on its southern neighbor to curb illegal immigration from Central America
Default Author Profile
By AFP
Wed, 09/04/2019 - 19:10
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

The Worth of a Girl