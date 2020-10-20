Mexico to Extradite Drug Lord to US

The Mexican government is set to extradite to the United States Jaime González Durán, one of the founders of the Los Zetas drug cartel.

Duran, who has been in custody in Mexico for 12 years ranked third among the leaders of the Los Zetas cartel behind Heriberto Lazcano-Lazcano, who was killed eight years ago, and Miguel Treviño Morales, who was extradited to the United States nearly three years ago.

Duran is expected to face multiple charges in the United States, including crimes of conspiracy, drug trafficking of cocaine and marijuana and money laundering.

Duran, who is on the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration most wanted list, is being held at a federal prison in Hermosillo, Sonora.

By late Monday, the DEA had yet to release a statement in response the Mexican court clearing the way for Duran to brought the United States.