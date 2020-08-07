Mexico Megachurch Leader Remains Jailed

Bail for the leader of a Mexican megachurch nearly doubled to $90 million after prosecutors expanded charges against him, including child rape, and possession of child pornography.

The new bail ruling by a Los Angeles judge ensures Naason Joaquin Garcia, of the Guadalajara-based La Luz del Mundo church (Light of the World church) will remain in custody until his trial.

Garcia, who says he has a million followers worldwide, was initially jailed on sex crimes charges last year with a $50 million bail.

The attorney general's office of California filed dozens of new felony charges, including rape, against Garcia and two co-defendants last week