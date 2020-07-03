The Americas

Mexico President Calls for Inquiry into Mass Killing at Drug Rehab Center

By VOA News
July 03, 2020 12:51 AM
Martha Alvarado, sitting, is comforted in her home in Irapuato, Mexico, Thursday, July 2, 2020, during the wake of her son…
Martha Alvarado, seated, is comforted in her home in Irapuato, Mexico, July 2, 2020, during the wake of her son Jorge Bravo who was killed in an attack at a drug rehabilitation center where he was being treated.

Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is calling for an evaluation of justice and police officials in Guanajuato state, where gunmen killed 26 people and wounded five others at an unlicensed rehabilitation center.

Authorities said gunmen attacked the rehab center in the city of Irapuato in Guanajuato state on Wednesday.

A day after the attack, Lopez Obrador called on the opposition-led Guanajuato government to launch an investigation saying, "The problem (violence, murders and gang confrontations) grew a lot, they let it grow and we'll have to see if there is no criminal association between criminals and the authority."

Pedro Cortes, secretary of public security in Irapuato, said street-level drug dealers are known to seek shelter from drug gangs in the rehabilitation centers.

The attack occurred northwest of Mexico City in an area where the Jalisco cartel has been part of a violent turf battle.

The La Jornada newspaper said there have been four attacks since December on annexes in Irapuato, where people were abducted, some killed, and a building was set on fire.

 

Related Stories

A police officer stands behind a cordon tape at an area where a shooting took place in Mexico City, Mexico, June 26, 2020…
The Americas
Mexico City Police Chief Shot, Injured in Assassination Attempt
An unspecified number of people reportedly died in the attack in an upscale neighborhood of the capital
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 06/26/2020 - 10:45
Black Lives Matter demonstrators chant the name of Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police officers during raid of her home in…
USA
New Mexico Official Called On to Resign Over Police Shooting
In a statement, the group said Davis' shooting of the man was 'troubling and it criticized 'tough on crime' promises he made during his unsuccessful 2009 campaign for Bernalillo County sheriff
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 06/26/2020 - 10:07
View of Morro Castle as a vast cloud of Sahara dust is blanketing the city of Havana on June 24, 2020. - A massive cloud of…
The Americas
Health Warnings Issued as Sahara Dust Cloud Arrives in Mexico, US
High concentrations of dust can be very dangerous, expert says
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 06/26/2020 - 05:37
Members of a U.S Army engineering brigade place Concertina wire around an encampment for troops, Department of Defense and U.S. Customs and Border Protection near the U.S.-Mexico International bridge, Nov. 4, 2018, in Donna, Texas.
USA
Pentagon Extends Mission at Mexico Border, But Decreases Number of Troops
Authorization decreases overall troop level but extends mission another year
Carla Babb profile image
By Carla Babb
Thu, 06/25/2020 - 20:09
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage