Mexico President: Operations at Southern Border Meant to Protect Migrants

By Reuters
January 21, 2020 10:01 AM
A member of Mexico's National Guard escort migrants, part of a caravan travelling to the U.S., near the border between…
A member of Mexico's National Guard escort migrants, part of a caravan travelling to the U.S., near the border between Guatemala and Mexico, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Jan. 20, 2020.

MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a news conference on Tuesday that operations to control the flow of migrants at the country's southern border were meant to protect them.

Mexican security forces fired tear gas at rock-hurling Central American migrants who waded across a river into Mexico on Monday, underscoring the challenges Lopez Obrador faces to contain migration at the bidding of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Reuters logo
