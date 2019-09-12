The Americas

Mexico Says It Disagrees with US Supreme Court Order

By Associated Press
September 12, 2019 09:43 AM
Mexican ​Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard speaks during a news conference at the Embassy of Mexico in Washington, Sept. 10, 2019.
MEXICO CITY - Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said Thursday that Mexico's government doesn't agree with a U.S. Supreme Court order that would block migrants from countries other than Mexico and Canada from applying for asylum at U.S. borders.

Speaking at President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's daily news conference, Ebrard said that Mexico has a different policy when it comes to asylum seekers and would never implement such a rule.

He also described a Tuesday meeting in Washington about Mexico's progress in slowing the flow of mostly Central American migrants trying to reach the United States.

Lopez Obrador added that he spoke by phone with President Donald Trump on Wednesday. He said relations between the two countries were very good and Trump recognized Mexico's efforts.

Mexico cracked down on migrants crossing the country after Trump threatened crippling tariffs on all Mexican imports in late May. Mexico deployed the National Guard to the southern and northern borders and tried to contain migrants to the southern part of the country. 

It also accepted the expansion of the “Remain in Mexico'” policy, under which the U.S. has sent thousands of asylum applicants back across the border to wait in Mexico.

 

