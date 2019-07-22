The Americas

Mexico Sets 1st Half Murder Record, Up 5.3%

By Associated Press
July 22, 2019 10:12 PM
Soldiers from the National Guard, State Police officers of Guerrero and Municipal Police officers of Acapulco guard an area where gunmen killed and wounded multiple people inside a bar in Acapulco, Mexico, Sunday July 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Bernardino…
Soldiers from the National Guard, State Police officers of Guerrero and Municipal Police officers of Acapulco guard an area where gunmen killed and wounded multiple people inside a bar in Acapulco, Mexico, July 21, 2019.

MEXICO CITY - Mexico set a new record for homicides in the first half of the year as the number of murders grew by 5.3% compared to the same period of 2018, fueled partly by cartel and gang violence in several states. 

Mexico saw 3,080 killings in June, an increase of over 8% from the same month a year ago, according to official figures. The country of almost 125 million now sees as many as 100 killings per day nationwide. 

The 17,608 killings in the first half of 2019 is the most since comparable records began being kept in 1997, including the peak year of Mexico's drug war in 2011. Officials said 16,714 people were killed in the first half of 2018. 

In particular, drug cartel turf wars have become increasingly bloody in the northern state of Sonora, where the number of homicides was up by 69% in the first half of the year. But in Sinaloa, where the cartel of convicted drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo'' Guzman is based, homicides declined by 23% so far this year compared to last.

Given cutbacks and a widespread reorganization of security forces under President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, it is not clear who, if anyone, is doing the analysis and intelligence work to find out exactly which conflicts are causing the rise in homicides.

"I could give you 10 potential, plausible reasons, but the truth is we don't know, and that is perhaps the biggest problem,'' said security analyst Alejandro Hope. "There is very little systematic research that would allow us to conclude what is really happening.''

And other types of crime, like extortion, have become increasingly frequent and violent.

As if to underscore that, officials said Monday the five men killed Sunday at a bar in the resort of Acapulco were allegedly part of a gang of extortionists who shook down business owners for protection payments.

Guerrero state prosecutor Jorge Zuriel "we now know that the members of this gang met daily at this bar to coordinate charging extortion payments and to collect the daily take.'' 

One suspect has been arrested in the shootings, which left six people wounded. Zuriel said the killers were members of a rival gang.

Related Stories

Accused Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman and defense attorney A. Eduardo Balarezo, sit in court in this courtroom sketch during Guzman's trial in Brooklyn federal court in New York City, Jan. 30, 2019.
The Americas
Even Behind Bars, El Chapo's 'Robin Hood' Luster Glows in Mexico Drug Capital
In Mexico's drug trafficking heartland, the northwestern state of Sinaloa, admiration for captured kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman burns brightly even as the government makes progress in the fight against cartel violence.Rising from humble origins to become Mexico's most wanted man, Guzman is on trial in a New York federal court, facing the prospect of spending his final years behind bars after an unparalleled career that made him a criminal sensation.In his home state,…
People hug next to images of murdered women following a Day of the Dead march calling for justice for victims of femicide, in Mexico City, Nov. 1, 2017. Many mothers of women who were murdered led the march wearing traditional "Catrina" face paint an
The Americas
Killings of Women Soared in Last Decade Amid Mexico Drug War
A new study says killings of women in Mexico have risen sharply over the last decade during the country's drug war, more than wiping out two decades of gains when the rate fell by half.  The report by the Mexican government and U.N. Women says the femicide rate was 3.8 per 100,000 women in 1985 before it began a steady decline to 1.9 in 2007. From there it spiked to 4.6 per 100,000 in 2012, tapered off somewhat and then shot up again last year to 4.4.  …
Clothing is pictured on a wire fence at site of unmarked graves where a forensic team and judicial authorities are working in after human skulls were found, in Alvarado, in Veracruz state, Mexico, March 19, 2017.
The Americas
Mexico Drug War Investigators Unearth 47 More Skulls in Mass Graves
Investigators unearthed the skulls of 47 more suspected victims of Mexico's drug war in Veracruz state, just days after uncovering 250 skulls at a separate mass grave used by drug cartels, the state's attorney general said on Sunday. Veracruz, on Mexico's Gulf coast, has long been a stomping ground for criminal gangs, who fight over lucrative drug and migrant smuggling routes. Giving details on the latest grisly find, Jorge Winckler said the skulls…
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press