Mexico's Federal Police Continue Strike, Demand Guarantees

Uniformed federal police block the highway between Mexico City and Pachuca in both directions as part of a protest against plans to absorb them into the newly formed National Guard, in Ecatepec, Mexico, July 3, 2019.
MEXICO CITY - Some of Mexico's federal police remain in revolt over the force's planned dissolution and absorption into the newly created National Guard.

Striking police continued to hold a federal police command center in the Mexico City borough of Iztapalapa Thursday morning. Meanwhile, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador repeated his suggestion that rank-and-file police were being manipulated by his political adversaries.

Lopez Obrador declined to name the “dark forces” he says are responsible, but says his security secretary Alfonso Durazo will provide details later.

On Wednesday, federal police held the command center and blocked key highways around the capital. They expressed concerns about potentially losing their salaries, benefits and seniority if they transferred to the National Guard and being left unemployed if they don't join the new force.

 

