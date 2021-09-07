The Americas

Mexico's Top Court Decriminalizes Abortion in 'Watershed Moment'

By Reuters
Updated September 07, 2021 09:04 PM
Catholics pray as they protest the decision of Mexico's Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) that declared the criminalization of abortion unconstitutional, in Mexico City, Mexico September 7, 2021. REUTERS
Catholics pray as they protest the decision of Mexico's Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation that declared the criminalization of abortion unconstitutional, in Mexico City, Sept. 7, 2021.

MEXICO CITY - Mexico's Supreme Court unanimously ruled on Tuesday that penalizing abortion is unconstitutional, a major victory for advocates of women's health and human rights, just as parts of the United States enact tougher laws against the practice.

The decision in the world's second-biggest Roman Catholic country means that courts can no longer prosecute abortion cases, and follows the historic legalization of the right in Argentina, which took effect earlier this year.

Arturo Zaldivar, president of the Mexican Supreme Court, hailed the decision as "a watershed moment" for all women, especially the most vulnerable.

The court's ruling stemmed from a 2018 case challenging a criminal law on abortion in Coahuila, a northern Mexican state which borders Texas, which has just tightened its laws.

It also comes as a growing feminist movement has taken to the streets in Mexico to press for change, including calls to end anti-abortion laws on the books in much of the country.

At a demonstration in Coahuila state capital Saltillo, women wearing green bandanas to symbolize the pro-choice movement embraced and shouted "abortion is no longer a crime!"

"We're very happy that abortion has been decriminalized, and now we want it to be legal," said 26-year-old Karla Cihuatl, one of the demonstrators, who belongs to the feminist organization Frente Feminista in Saltillo.

"This step has broken the stigma a little. But I believe that we still have to change the social aspect."

With some 100 million Catholics, Mexico is the largest predominantly Catholic country after Brazil. The Catholic Church opposes all forms of abortion procedures.

Hundreds of mostly poor Mexican women have been prosecuted for abortion, while at least several dozen remain jailed.

Tuesday's vote establishes a mandatory criteria for all judges in the country, making it no longer possible to prosecute any woman who has an abortion without violating the criteria of the court and the constitution, Zaldivar said.

Coahuila's state government issued a statement saying the ruling would have retroactive effects and that anyone woman imprisoned for abortion should be released "immediately."

A number of U.S. states have moved to restrict access to abortion, particularly Texas, which last week enacted a sweeping ban on the procedure after the first six weeks of pregnancy when the U.S. Supreme Court declined to intervene.

The Mexican ruling may lead to U.S. women in states such as Texas deciding to travel south of the border to terminate their pregnancies.

In July, the state of Veracruz became just the fourth of Mexico's 32 regions to decriminalize abortion.

Mexico's leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has carefully avoided taking a stand on the matter, as he did again on Tuesday morning in the run-up to the ruling.

When asked at a news conference for his opinion on abortion, he sidestepped the question, saying it was up to the court.

"Due my presidential office, I can't expose myself to wear and tear, so I have to look after myself, and this is quite a controversial issue," he said.

During his winning 2018 election campaign, he forged an alliance with a small political party founded by Christian conservatives known for their strong opposition to abortion. 

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland attends a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., U…
USA
US Justice Department Promises Protection for Texas Abortion Seekers, Clinics
The US attorney general says that under federal law, Washington would 'protect those seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services'
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 09/06/2021 - 03:57 PM
In this Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, photograph, a sign for the car sharing service Lyft stands near a pickup zone outside the…
USA
US Companies Lash Out at Texas Voting, Abortion, Gun Law Changes
It's another sign of increased efforts by some firms to signal their commitment to social responsibility
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 09/03/2021 - 10:17 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Child Marriage

Latest News

The Americas

Brazil's Bolsonaro Seeks Show of Strength, Risking Backfire 

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro delivers a speech during a demonstration in his support in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on September 7…
The Americas

Early Stumble as El Salvador Starts Bitcoin as Currency

A man holds a sign with a message that reads in Spanish; "Don't steal our pensions," during a protest against the country…
The Americas

Somali Immigrants Find Their Place in Canadian Politics

FILE - A Canadian flag flies in front of the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, March 22, 2017.
The Americas

Mexico's Top Court Decriminalizes Abortion in 'Watershed Moment'

Catholics pray as they protest the decision of Mexico's Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) that declared the criminalization of abortion unconstitutional, in Mexico City, Mexico September 7, 2021. REUTERS
USA

Larry Remains Category 3 Hurricane in the Atlantic; Forecasters Watch Tropical Depression

Hurricane Larry grows stronger in the eastern Atlantic, Sept. 2, 2021.