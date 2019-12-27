The Americas

Municipal Police Chief Arrested Over Mexican Mormon Massacre

By Reuters
December 27, 2019 06:15 PM
Relatives of slain members of Mexican-American families belonging to Mormon communities observe the burnt wreckage of a vehicle where some of their relatives were killed, in Bavispe, Sonora state, Mexico, Nov. 5, 2019.
FILE - Relatives of slain members of Mexican American families belonging to Mormon communities observe the burned wreckage of a vehicle where some of their relatives were killed, in Bavispe, Sonora state, Mexico, Nov. 5, 2019.

MEXICO CITY - Mexican authorities have arrested a municipal police chief for his suspected links to the killing of three women and six children of U.S.-Mexican origin in northern Mexico last month, local media and an official said Friday. 
 
Suspected drug cartel hitmen shot dead the nine women and children from families of Mormon origin in Sonora state on November 4, sparking outrage in Mexico and the United States. 
 
Several Mexican media outlets reported that law enforcement agents arrested Fidel Alejandro Villegas, police chief of the municipality of Janos, which lies in the neighboring state of Chihuahua, on suspicion of involvement in the crime. The reports said he was suspected of having ties to organized crime, but details of his alleged role were not clear. 
 
A federal official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the arrest of Villegas, which followed the detention of other suspects earlier in the investigation. 
 
Mexican officials believe the women and children were killed after becoming caught up in a dispute between local drug cartels battling for control of the area. 
 
Under pressure from the Trump administration, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador sought U.S. cooperation in the case, inviting the FBI to help in the investigation. 

Related Stories

A view of the bullet-riddled facade of the town hall of Villa Union after clashes sparked by suspected cartel gunmen in a…
The Americas
Shootings in Northern Mexico Town Kill 20, Pile Pressure on President
More than 60 gunmen took part in the fight and 17 of their vehicles were seized, Coahuila's government said
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 12/01/2019 - 23:52
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attends a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Aug. 30, 2019.
The Americas
Mexico Bristles at US Cartel Terror Designation Plan
Many Mexicans fear terrorist designation could lead to unilateral US military action against gangs
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 11/29/2019 - 16:28
Freshly dug graves that contain the remains of Rhonita Miller and four of her young children are overspread with flowers a day…
The Americas
Mexico Makes Arrests in Massacre of American Women, Children, Official Says
The women and children from families of US Mormon origin who settled in Mexico decades ago were killed on a remote dirt road in the state of Sonora by suspected drug cartel gunmen
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 11/11/2019 - 18:53
Relatives of the LeBaron family mourn at the site where nine U.S. citizens, related to the extended LeBaron family, were slaughtered by cartel gunmen near Bavispe, at the Sonora-Chihuahua border, Mexico, Nov. 6, 2019.
The Americas
Mexico Farm Town Prepares Funerals after 9 Americans Slain
Under a strong security presence, a remote farming community in northern Mexico is preparing to hold the first funerals for some of the nine American women and children killed by drug cartel gunmen
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 11/07/2019 - 12:03
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Child Marriage