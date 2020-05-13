The Americas

New Evidence Emerges of Brazilian President Seeking to Shield Family from Police Probe

By VOA News
May 13, 2020 05:36 AM
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro shakes hands with the new head of the federal police Rolando Alexandre de Souza as Justice…
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro shakes hands with the new head of the federal police Rolando Alexandre de Souza at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 4, 2020.

A videotape has emerged showing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro telling his Cabinet that he wanted to personally choose the head of the federal police office in Rio de Janeiro to shield his family from investigation. 

The videotape was viewed Tuesday by investigators looking into accusations made by former Justice Minister Sergio Moro that the president is trying to interfere in ongoing police investigations.    

Sources say Bolsonaro told his Cabinet in the videotape that he wanted to change the leadership of the federal police office because his family is being persecuted. 

But hours after the videotape was viewed, the president said that he was instead expressing concern about his family’s safety. Bolsonaro also said there has never been any investigation of his family by the federal police, and that the videotape should have been destroyed.  

Rio de Janeiro is Bolsonaro’s hometown and where his two sons are prominent politicians:  Flavio, a senator, and Carlos, a Rio city councilman.  Both sons are under investigation for various allegations by local prosecutors and police.   

Brazil’s Supreme Court ordered an investigation into Moro’s accusations after Moro, a popular anti-corruption crusader, abruptly resigned from Bolsonaro’s cabinet last month after the president fired the federal police chief.  

The growing scandal is likely to further damage Bolsonaro’s already sinking approval ratings over his stubborn approach to the coronavirus pandemic, which has soared to over 177,000 confirmed cases, including 12,400 fatalities.  The health ministry reported 881 fatalities over a 24 hour period on Tuesday, its deadliest day since the start of the outbreak. 

Related Stories

In this Nov. 7, 2019 photo, Gov. Joao Doria attends a press conference in Sao Paulo, Brazil. As Rio de Janeiro vies for the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Brazilian Governor Expresses Safety Concerns After Criticizing Bolsanaro’s Coronavirus Response
He relocates his children, ups wife’s security
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 04/16/2020 - 04:58
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro holds a paper with a print of the WhatsApp message with former minister Sergio Moro, written…
The Americas
Brazil’s Ex-Justice Minister Reportedly Said President Personally Pushed for New Police Chief in Rio 
President Jair Bolsonaro’s firing of federal police chief triggers Supreme Court-sanctioned investigation
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 05/06/2020 - 04:02
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage