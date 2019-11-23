The Americas

Nicaraguan Mothers on Hunger Strike Taken from Church to Hospital

By Reuters
November 23, 2019 12:21 AM
An ambulance passes a police checkpoint to evacuate people from the San Miguel church, where mothers of political prisoners…
An ambulance passes a police checkpoint to evacuate people from the San Miguel church, where mothers of political prisoners were on a hunger strike for nine days to demand the release of their sons and daughters, in Masaya, Nicaragua, Nov. 22, 2019.

MANAGUA, NICARAGUA - A group of nine Nicaraguan mothers whose hunger strike became emblematic of protests roiling the Central American country were taken Friday to a hospital in stable condition, according to a doctor treating the group and a Reuters witness.

The nine mothers, along with three activists opposed to Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, spent nine days locked in a church in the city of Masaya to demand the freedom of their children, whom they consider to be political prisoners.

On Friday, the group of protesters and a Catholic priest serving the church were taken to a hospital in the capital by a representative of the Vatican for treatment.

“Everyone is in stable health. Some are dehydrated from prolonged fasting and two are under observation for their chronic conditions,” Maria Eugenia Espinoza, a doctor who serves as director of Vivian Pellas Hospital, told reporters.

Father Edwin Roman, the priest who joined the mothers, has complained on social media that after the group began their protest, the police cut off electricity and water in the church and prevented locals from assisting them.

Nicaragua’s churches have become political battlegrounds in recent weeks amid protests that have been raging for more than a year and a half.

Both the Organization of American States and the United Nations raised alarms this week about human rights in Central America’s largest country, as protests have intensified.

On Monday, Nicaraguan police arrested 16 anti-government protesters, accusing them of planning to carry out terrorist attacks. Some of their families say they were arrested after bringing water to the mothers in Masaya.

Related Stories

Father Edwin Roman attempts to convince the police to allow relatives of imprisoned and dead anti-government demonstrators to…
The Americas
US: Nicaragua's Surrounding of Church Sheltering Protesters Is 'Unacceptable' 
State Department spokeswoman says US will use economic, diplomatic means to support democracy in country led by President Daniel Ortega
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 11/21/2019 - 15:19
A riot police officer blocks the entrance of Central American University (UCA) during a protest against the government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, in Managua, Nicaragua, Nov. 19, 2019.
The Americas
Human Rights Situation in Nicaragua 'Critical,' Regional Body Says
Major demonstrations last year left some 300 people dead
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 11/20/2019 - 00:43
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018 photo, provided by the Nicaraguan National Police, prisoners detained and imprisoned during uprisings against the government of President Daniel Ortega, are shown to the press in Managua, Nicaragua.
The Americas
US Sanctions 3 Nicaraguan Officials
The Trump administration is sanctioning three Nicaraguan officials accused of human rights abuses, election fraud and corruption
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 11/07/2019 - 12:50
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Child Marriage