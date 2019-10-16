The Americas

Obama Backs Trudeau in Unprecedented Endorsement

By Associated Press
October 16, 2019 08:31 PM
FILE - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and former U.S. President Barack Obama meet at Big Rig brewery in Kanata, Ontario, Canada, May 31, 2019.

TORONTO - Barack Obama is urging Canadians to reelect Prime Minster Justin Trudeau, an apparently unprecedented endorsement of a candidate in a Canadian election by a former American president.

Obama tweeted Wednesday that he was proud to work with Trudeau and described him as a hard-working, effective leader who takes on big issues like climate change.

Obama says the “world needs his progressive leadership now, and I hope our neighbors to the north support him for another term.”

Trudeau is in a tough reelection fight ahead of Monday’s parliamentary elections.

University of Toronto history professor Robert Bothwell says an endorsement of candidate in a Canadian election by a former U.S. president has never happened before.
 

