The Americas

Oil Washes Up on Tourist Beaches in ‘Brazilian Caribbean’

By Associated Press
October 17, 2019 08:26 PM
CORRECTS DATE - In this Oct. 7, 2019 handout photo released by the Aracaju Municipal Press Office, workers remove oil from…
Workers remove oil from Viral Beach, in Aracaju, Brazil, Oct. 7, 2019. The oil sludge has now reached 61 municipalities in nine Brazilian states, contaminating over 130 beaches.

RIO DE JANEIRO - Crude oil contaminating the northeastern coast of Brazil has reached the town of Maragogi, one of the region’s main tourist beaches, its mayor said Thursday.

Images on local television showed dozens of people in Maragogi, known for its natural pools of crystalline water, shoveling and raking the sand in an attempt to remove the sludge from the coast. The region is known as the “Brazilian Caribbean.”

As a truck from Brazil’s environmental agency loaded up with oil-stained sand, some volunteers, apparently without supervision from authorities, joined the work with small shovels.

Environmental regulator Ibama reported there are at least 178 locations in nine Brazilian states that have been affected by the oil. In terms of expanse, it is Brazil’s largest-ever environmental disaster, according to David Zee, an oceanographer at Rio de Janeiro’s state university.

Workers remove oil from Viral Beach, in Aracaju, Brazil, Oct. 8, 2019. The oil that has been polluting Brazil's northeastern beaches since early September is likely coming from Venezuela, according to a report by Brazil's state oil company.

The government’s response has been questioned by ocean experts and environmental NGOs such as Greenpeace. As in Maragogi, in recent weeks many Brazilians have worked to remove oil from the contaminated beaches without proper equipment or instruction from authorities.

“Just like with the spread of fires in the Amazon, the government again was late to respond,” Ricardo Baitelo, coordinator of Greenpeace Brazil, said to The Associated Press.

The Brazilian Environment Minister, Ricardo Salles, rebuffed the criticism Wednesday and told local press all necessary means had been adopted for the crude’s identification and collection.

Ibama did not respond to The Associated Press’s phone and email requests for information regarding the number of people and equipment working on the operation.

The origin of the oil remains a mystery. Salles said it likely originated in Venezuela, which Venezuela’s government denies, and that the circumstances of the spill are unknown.

Authorities’ primary hypothesis is that the crude spilled into the water from a boat navigating near Brazil’s coast.

Workers from Ibama, state-run oil company Petrobras and other volunteers have collected hundreds of tons of crude, but the mysterious oil slicks could continue to wash ashore.

A sign reads "Nature at Risk: Against the Abrolhos Threatening Oil Auction" during protest against the opening of the area near the Abrolhos National Park for oil exploration. Brazil's environment minister Ricardo Salles speaks, in Brasilia, Brazil.

A month and a half after oil began appearing on the coast, Salles said he did not know how much oil was still at sea and could reach the mainland in coming days.

Zee expressed concern the oil spill could advance toward the south of Bahia state and damage the Abrolhos region that contains one of the nation’s largest coral reefs.

“The more time that passes with new oil appearing, it’s confirmed that the ocean is absorbing ever more toxic substances, some of which are carcinogenic. The contaminated zones will take at least 25 years to recover,” said Zee. “Brazil has no emergency plan, equipment, nor trained personnel to intervene in a disaster situation like this.”
 

Related Stories

Cameroonian Chemist Cleans Up Environment by Turning Waste Oil into Soap video player.
Thumbnail
Wed, 10/16/2019 - 05:48
Briana Thomas
Media Duration
00:02:38
Summary

In Cameroon’s port city of Douala, most used cooking oil from hotels and restaurants was once dumped down the drain, where it fouled up plumbing systems and caused pollution.  A Cameroonian chemist decided to use his knowledge to change that practice.  Moki Edwin Kindzeka has this report by Anne Nzouankeu in Douala, Cameroon.

00:02:38
Africa
Cameroonian Chemist Cleans Up Environment with Waste Oil Soap
Cameroonian chemist Martial Gervais Oden-Bella makes soap and detergents by turning a toxic ingredient ecologically friendly
Default Author Profile
By Anne Nzouankeu
Wed, 10/16/2019 - 06:27
Workers are seen at an oil well at the Toma South oil field to Heglig, in Ruweng State, South Sudan August 25, 2018.
South Sudan in Focus
After 2 Weeks, South Sudan Oil Leak Contained
South Sudan's petroleum minister says an oil pipeline that burst two weeks ago in former Unity state has been contained
Default Author Profile
By Winnie Cirino
Mon, 10/07/2019 - 17:27
Vintage cars line up for diesel in Havana, Cuba, October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
The Americas
Oil-rich Venezuela, Russia Come to Aid of Ally Cuba, But Energy Woes Persist
Cuban authorities cut public transport, decreased production at some factories, and encouraged use of animal-powered vehicles and wood-fired ovens
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Sat, 10/05/2019 - 17:22
An overview of the Niger Delta where signs of oil spills can be seen in the water in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, Aug. 1, 2018.
Africa
Nigerian Activists Offer Mixed Reactions on Oil Cleanup Project in Niger Delta
The Nigerian government is embarking on a massive cleanup project to tackle decades of oil pollution in the southern Niger Delta region
Default Author Profile
By Chika Oduah
Thu, 09/19/2019 - 18:50
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

Child Marriage