The Americas

Opposition Rejects Plan for New Chilean Constitution

By Reuters
November 11, 2019 07:39 PM
Demonstrators wave a Chile flag during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, Nov. 11, 2019.
Demonstrators wave a Chile flag during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, Nov. 11, 2019.

SANTIAGO, CHILE - A plan by President Sebastian Pinera to draft a new constitution for Chile was criticized Monday by the opposition and even his own political ranks.

The proposal unveiled Sunday by Interior Minister Gonzalo Blumel is one of a series of measures aimed at quelling weeks of protests by Chileans over economic inequality and other grievances.

It calls for a new charter to be drafted by a "constituent congress" and then put to a plebiscite, Blumel said.  

But the opposition said the proposed process was inadequate, partly because it would rely on current legislators who are viewed with suspicion by protesters. They also said the plebiscite should occur at the beginning of the process, so people's views could be considered.

"The citizenry is demanding something different," opposition Sen. Felipe Harboe said. He said people want a "constituent assembly" or some other form of direct participation in writing any constitution.

"Parliamentarians don't have credibility today," said Sen. Manuel Jose Ossandon, who is part of Pinera's governing coalition. "The parliament doesn't have credibility to do something without the more active participation of the community."

Karla Rubilar, the government spokeswoman, on Monday rejected the call for a constituent assembly, which would involve the election of a group of citizens to draft the new constitution.

Students in Chile began protesting nearly a month ago over a subway fare hike. But demonstrations quickly blew up into a huge protest movement demanding improvements in basic services and benefits, including pensions, health and education. Chile is one of Latin America's richest, but most socially unequal countries.

While most protests have been peaceful, at least 20 people have died in clashes between protesters and police.

Demonstrators protest against the government in Santiago, Chile, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Chile has been facing weeks of unrest,…
Demonstrators protest against the government in Santiago, Chile, Nov. 4, 2019. Chile has been facing weeks of unrest, triggered by a relatively minor increase in subway fares.

A key demand of demonstrators has been to throw out the constitution that was drafted in 1980 during the dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet. The constitution is the legal basis for the market-driven system that protesters say favors Chile's affluent minority.

The public health care system is bogged down with months-long waiting times, and those seeking higher education are often saddled with crushing student debt.

Pinera has responded with a series of proposals over the weeks, including an increase in the basic monthly pension of $146, a cut to the salaries of legislators, and a tax hike for people who earn more than $11,000 a month.

But anger in the streets still boils. Protests continued Monday in the capital of Santiago, ahead of a national strike called for Tuesday.

Police spray demonstrators with a water cannon during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Chile, Nov. 5, 2019.
Police spray demonstrators with a water cannon during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Chile, Nov. 5, 2019.

"We've seen that, in general, the government arrives late and with a weak response to societal demands," said Claudia Heiss, a professor at the Institute of Public Affairs at the University of Chile, who considers this an opportunity for the government to react in a more convincing way.

Marcelo Mella, an analyst at the University of Santiago, said it is doubtful sectors of the opposition will accept the government's plan as a legitimate procedure.

Given the low levels of approval for Congress and the government, "legitimacy (of the process) is a very scarce commodity within the political class," Mella said.

 

Related Stories

Demonstrators protest against the government in Santiago, Chile, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Chile has been facing weeks of unrest,…
The Americas
Chile Protests Resume, Demonstrations Crimp Economic Growth
Thousands of Chileans have taken to the streets again to demand improved social services even as the government says that weeks of massive protests are hurting the economy of one of Latin America's wealthiest nations
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 11/04/2019 - 21:21
A police officer detains a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 5, 2019. The…
The Americas
Chile Prosecutor Seeks to Investigate 14 Police Officers for Alleged Torture of Protesters
Manual Guerra, the prosecutor for Santiago East, said the investigation was related to two separate cases during a nine-day state of emergency in the capital Santiago from Oct. 18
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 11/06/2019 - 14:45
anti-government demonstrators in Chile
The Americas
Chile's Tourism Sector Reels as Visitors Cancel Trips Amid Protests
The hit underscores the wider impact of the chaos that has gripped the South American nation for almost two weeks, since protests over a hike in metro fares spun out of control, leading to riots, arson and looting that have left at least 18 dead
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 11/01/2019 - 16:37
Riot police guard La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, Chile, Oct. 30, 2019.
The Americas
Chile Cancels APEC, COP25 Amid Ongoing Protests
White House caught by surprise by cancellation of summit President Trump was scheduled to attend
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Wed, 10/30/2019 - 10:57
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Child Marriage