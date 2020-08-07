The Americas

Panamanian Judge Orders Haitian Migrants Held for Trial for Role in Violent Protest

By VOA News
August 07, 2020 01:50 AM
The moon rises over Panama City, Monday, July 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)
FILE - The moon rises over Panama City, July 27, 2020.

A Panamanian judge has ordered 12 Haitian migrants detained for trial for their roles in a protest Saturday during which rocks were thrown at Panamanian border service officers and supply tents set on fire.

The migrants face multiple charges, including injuring the officers and arson.

The migrants have challenged Panamanian authorities for not allowing them to move freely through the country on the way to the U.S. border.

Haitians make up the vast majority of those at remote camps in Panama's southern Darien province, which also has Cuban and African migrants.

COVID-19 travel restrictions have complicated migrants’ efforts.

In an apparent effort to ease tensions at the border, Panama is proposing to provide some Haitians flights home.

